Two people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

Nathan Dodson, 38, of 4156 N. Valley Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Brooke Smith, 23, of 922 Gibson Hill Road in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Smith was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.