UALR chancellor urges elimination of French major

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale is recommending the campus' French major be eliminated, according to an agenda released ahead of today's University of Arkansas Board of Trustees meeting.

The recommendation comes as part of a larger follow-up to an "academic planning retrenchment proposal" that was approved by the board in May 2020. A three-page document included with the agenda and dated March 27 includes additional recommendations from Drale regarding other programs she marked for review following the 2020 meeting.

[DOCUMENT: Read UA Board of Trustees

» arkansasonline.com/419uasys/]





Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for noon at the university system's office board room, 2404 N. University Ave. in Little Rock. Attendees can also watch the meeting via Zoom.

"Academic planning retrenchment" refers to a reduction in programs or services that results in the termination of faculty, tenured or untenured, "as a result of established planning activities," according to board policy listed on the university system's website.

There are three reasons for academic planning retrenchment, the policy states: board approved changes in institutional mission, substantial program changes, and major reallocations of resources for academic or support services.

Drale's recommended elimination applies specifically to the bachelor of arts degree in French, under the "World Languages-French and French Education" tracks, according to the document.

If approved by the board, the proposal would affect two full-time equivalent faculty members, UALR spokeswoman Carrie Phillips said in an email. Ten students were majoring in the program as of the fall 2022 semester, according to Phillips.

The campus would "provide a teach out plan for all current students majoring in this academic program," she said.

The U.S. Department of Education's Federal Student Aid website describes such a plan as a "course of action a school will take to ensure its students are treated fairly with regard to finishing their programs of study."

Phillips said the French major is the only program being recommended for elimination.

[DOCUMENT: Senate response to retrenchment

» arkansasonline.com/419resp/]





In Drale's recommendation, the chancellor said she first proposed the elimination in 2020 due to a "steep decline in student interest" and the "trend of removing language requirements from most programs." The campus was notified Feb. 9 of the chancellor's intention to make the recommendation, according to the document.

After campus review, though, Drale said she was persuaded to give French another opportunity to "rebound and improve its viability." The faculty senate at the time wanted to maintain the French concentration to keep foreign language instruction beyond Spanish.

"That effort has proved unsuccessful and the program enrollment has continued to decline," the chancellor wrote in the March 27 document.

In making the decision, Drale used the 2020 benchmark threshold of a full-time equivalent student to full-time equivalent faculty ratio of 12, and a student semester credit hours to full-time equivalent faculty ratio of 200. In 2019, the French program was at a "low" student-faculty ratio of 8-to-1, according to the chancellor. This year, it fell to 7-to-1. The SSCH ratio in 2019 was 123-to-1, while the ratio fell in fall 2022 to 108.5-to-1.

Citing Provost Ann Bain, Drale said that many course sections didn't meet the university's minimum enrollment standards and added that "the department has a pattern of requesting waivers for these low enrollment sections."

The provost began a process in compliance with board policy requiring certain groups and individuals associated with the campus to review the proposal and provide responses to Drale by March 17.

Included in the requirement were the provost; the dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, and Education; the interim chair of the Department of World Languages; portions of the faculty senate; and French and Spanish faculty, among others.

The provost, dean and interim chair "all recommended elimination on the basis of declining enrollment and viability," according to Drale. The faculty groups all recommended retaining the program.

The senate's ad hoc retrenchment committee said in their March 17 letter to the chancellor that they "strongly oppose the decision at this time."

The letter cites Drale's 2020 retrenchment report, which states she narrowed her recommended cuts at the time because more significant cuts would be "too destabilizing and would compromise our mission," and that a "more gradual approach" would give the campus more flexibility to see if their goals could be reached through a combination of retrenchment and increasing enrollment.

The faculty senate said they believe those principles still apply to the 2023 retrenchment and should be the guide for reviewing the French program.

"The pandemic lasted longer than originally anticipated and UA Little Rock's enrollment has begun to turn around," the senate wrote.

The program's student-to-faculty ratio and SSCH-to-faculty ratio grew in 2020 and 2021, when UALR's overall enrollment continued its decline. The ratios declined "only in Fall 2022," the letter states.

According to the senate, the program is adjusting its curriculum using the 2020 retrenchment report and "additional insights gained" in the time since.

"They deserve time to see if these changes will work," the senate wrote.

The letter includes several other defenses, including the senate's concerns about the retrenchment process, the program's value to students and faculty morale.

Responding to the call for additional time, Drale wrote in the March 27 document that, while she notes the arguments, she did not "find them persuasive in the matter of whether or not this program is sustainable.

"The arguments about what could be in the future are speculative and not grounded in examples of success in similar contexts."

The chancellor said she believes "all of us are distressed by the decline of language study in higher education." But she added that, since second-language studies are no longer a general graduation requirement in Arkansas, their survival is more dependent on "demand, utility and regional cultural advantage."

"I said in my original proposal that I was concerned that the heartfelt support from faculty would not translate into more students studying French," Drale wrote. "Unfortunately, that has turned out to be the case."

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

In the March 27 document, Drale also provided updated recommendations based on further review of several programs that were noted during the 2020 retrenchment efforts.

The master of arts in public history and engineering programs were marked by Drale as "reviewed with no further action required," citing a growth in enrollment.

The master of arts in art and bachelor of science in environmental health sciences programs were denoted as "deleted or in the process of being deleted through curricular change processes with appropriate teach out protocols," with no action required.

The CP in applied art/design and GC in business and professional writing will be reviewed for viability in two years and may be modified through the curriculum change process.

The master of science in health education/promotion and master of science in sport management programs were denoted as currently meeting threshold metrics, "but will be reviewed for viability in two years. No further action at this time is recommended."

2020 RETRENCHMENT MEASURES

The retrenchment measures in 2020, upon which Drale's latest recommendations followed up, were intended to help the financially struggling university return to sustainability after budget shortfalls. That year, the university faced an $11 million deficit, about half of which was budgeted for and roughly half of which was incurred when the budget approved the previous year was based on enrollment projections that weren't met.

Drale's retrenchment plans listed four priorities: maintaining a "liberal arts core"; providing programs in demand in the region; providing graduate-level programs "in critical need" for state and regional development; and maintaining the university's status as an R2-level research university, per the Carnegie Classification. Carnegie classifications refer to the level of research activity that takes place at a school.

The plans also included a reorganization of UALR's five colleges into three and a reduction of academic offerings and faculty. The reorganization was expected to eventually save the university $1 million annually through administrative cost reductions.

At the time, trustees approved the plans on a voice vote without opposition. Chairman John Goodson called Drale's work on the plans "remarkable."

"From the chair I sit looking down, it's remarkable that it's moved as fluid as it has," Goodson said. "We hope you have continued success as you move down this path."