UNDER THE RADAR: Hoxie’s Kayden Glenn

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Hoxie’s Kayden Glenn.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-11, 175 pounds

Stats: As a junior, 31 catches for 463 yards, 9 touchdowns, 30 carries for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns, 21 tackles, 1 interception, 1 recovered fumble

Interest: Lindenwood University, Harding, Graceland University, Bethel University and others.

Coach Tom Sears:

“He’s just dynamic. That’s both sides of the ball. He seems like he’s always around the ball, Defensively he had 7 Picks his sophomore year. Special teams he return kicks for touchdowns An extremely hard worker He plays three sports. Baseball, basketball guy also and runs district track when he’s still in baseball.”



