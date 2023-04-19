Walmart’s 1st truck powered by natural gas hits the road

Walmart Inc.'s first truck powered by renewable natural gas hit the road Monday on a trip from Bentonville to California.

The company said the truck has the first-ever 15-liter renewable natural gas engine operating in the Unite States. The X15N engine by Cummins is fueled by compressed natural gas. The truck will refuel along the way at Chevron stations.

On reaching its destination, it will be featured at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo starting May 1 in Anaheim, Calif.

"Walmart transportation is focused on the continuous piloting of solutions that aren't just changing the industry, but are having a lasting impact on the world," said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart.

Renewable natural gas is interchangeable with natural gas and so can be used in natural gas vehicles, according to the Department of Energy. It qualifies as an advanced biofuel under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard.

The fuel's use can "significantly reduce the production of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.