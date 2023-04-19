Willing Workers make garden show

The Willing Workers of White Hall sold their 2022 holiday cookbook titled "Happiness is Homemade" at the 35th annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show.

The free garden-centric event was held April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. It was a collaborative partnership between the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

Sarah Payton, WWWH president and 35-year member, and members Kathy Wilson and Penny Scholes were selling copies of their holiday cookbook for $5, with the proceeds helping fund their nonprofit county-wide work, Payton said.

The cookbook was sponsored by the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and includes recipes like Cranberry Brie Bites, Mediterranean Watermelon Salad, peach crisp, and of course, The Best Thanksgiving Turkey recipe.

They sold about 35 cookbooks at the garden show -- and it's not too late to purchase one.

"You can call a (WWWH) club member or buy one through the Jefferson County Extension Office at (870) 534-1033," Payton said.

THE GARDEN AND BEYOND

By noon, organizers recorded about 500 attendees.

"The community center was really nice and accommodating. And a great place for the garden show," Payton said.

In addition to herbs, vegetables, blooming and green plants provided by the Extension Service and Master Gardeners, about 44 vendors participated in the event.

Of those, about 10 nonprofits like the Three Rivers Audubon Society, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, and the Willing Workers set up booths and volunteers were on hand with demonstrations or to answer questions.

Along with the cookbook, Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent, provided a four-page pamphlet on healthy eating Mediterranean-style at the WWWH's booth.

It was written by Associate Professor Debra Head, EdD, Division of Agriculture research and extension nutrition specialist. The pamphlet offered a Greek Salad recipe and a grilled chicken, red onion and mint kebabs recipe, and also explained why it's a healthy option for many and some of the recommended foods such as grains, vegetable, fruits, meats, and oils. For more information, go to: www.uaex.uada.edu.

WILLING WORKERS UNITED

"Several (garden show attendees) took information and handouts and some asked about our projects and other activities," Payton said.

The three women were happy to explain their mission and activities.

"We are a community service organization so we help where we can... Service is our main goal," Payton said.

In addition to their bi-annual donations of small caps and dolls to the Arkansas Children's Hospital at Little Rock and adult caps to CARTI Cancer Center of Pine Bluff, they've sewn blankets for those in need, shown up with cookies at military and other local celebrations, and helped keep the White Hall Food Pantry stocked.

This year, they're helping at the Children's Advocacy Center of Pine Bluff with blankets, snacks and toys, Payton said.

WWWH is one of six Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service's Extension Homemakers clubs and the White Hall group has about 16 members.

The White Hall group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall Public Library, 300 Anderson Ave., and there's always room for new members.