The nation in brief 3 people held in birthday-party slayings

3 people held in birthday-party slayings

DADEVILLE, Ala. -- Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in rural Alabama, investigators announced Wednesday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn -- have been charged with four counts of reckless murder. Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest said the two teens would be tried as adults, an automatic requirement for anyone 16 or older charged with murder in Alabama.

Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency declined at a news conference Wednesday to discuss how investigators believe the shooting unfolded.

"We can't get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation," Burkett said. "We can't share that."

State law defines reckless murder as when someone causes a death by acting with extreme indifference to human life and recklessly engaging in conduct that creates a grave risk of death.

Saturday's shooting at a 16th birthday party shocked Dadeville, a sleepy east Alabama town of 3,200. Besides the four people killed, 32 others were injured, four of them critically. The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire started.

2 Texas cheerleaders shot in car mix-up

ELGIN, Texas -- A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own -- the latest in a string of shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place.

The shooting in Elgin, east of Austin, happened early Tuesday in a parking lot that serves as a carpool pickup spot for members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company, team owner Lynne Shearer said.

Heather Roth, one of four team members transferring rides in the lot after practice, said she got out of her friend's car and into a car she thought was hers, but there was a stranger in the passenger seat, KTRK-TV reported.

She said she panicked and got back into her friend's car, but the man got out of his vehicle and approached. She said she tried to apologize through the window, but the man threw up his hands, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Roth was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, police said. Her teammate Payton Washington, 18, was shot in the leg and back.

"Payton opens the door, and she starts throwing up blood," Roth said.

Washington was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors had to remove part of her spleen, KTRK-TV reported.

Police arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., who is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

Police beating victim's kin sue Memphis

MEMPHIS -- The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the officers and the city Wednesday, blaming them for his death and accusing officials of allowing a special unit's aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs.

The federal suit filed by lawyers for Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, seeks a jury trial and damages.

"It's my turn to make sure that my son's death does not go in vain," Wells said Wednesday. "This has nothing to do with the monetary value of the lawsuit, but everything to do with accountability. Those five police officers murdered my son. They beat him to death and they need to be held accountable."

The lawsuit claims that the Scorpion unit launched by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis used "extreme intimidation, humiliation, and violence" and "disproportionately focused on and targeted young Black men." It says the department permitted this aggressive approach and ignored complaints by other residents targeted by the unit before Nichols' death.

The unit has since been disbanded.

Court remands death-row inmate's case

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed should have a chance to argue for testing of crime-scene evidence that he says will help clear him.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices sent Reed's case back to a lower court for his constitutional challenge to the state's law on DNA testing.

The issue before the high court was whether Reed, sentenced to death nearly 25 years ago, waited too long to file his lawsuit claiming that untested crime-scene evidence would exonerate him. Texas courts and the federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled that he missed the deadline.

But the Supreme Court, in an opinion by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, reversed the appellate ruling. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and strangulation of 19-year-old Stacey Stites.



