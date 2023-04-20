$3.1M deal struck in Gulf oil-spill suit

NEW ORLEANS -- A Louisiana energy company has reached a tentative $3.1 million settlement with the federal government over a 2017 Gulf of Mexico oil leak.

Covington, La.-based LLOG Exploration does not admit liability in connection with the leak of about 16,000 barrels of crude oil from a site about 40 miles southeast of Venice, La, according to the settlement. A lawsuit filed against the company had sought compensation for costs incurred by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in assessing damage from the leak.

A December 2019 report by the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement attributed the oil spill to a failed connection device, known as a jumper, at an underwater well head. The leak is believed to have begun Oct. 11, 2017, and lasted "at least 32 hours," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit doesn't detail any environmental damage. At the time of the spill, the U.S. Coast Guard said the leaked oil was not expected to reach the shore. LLOG Exploration didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The settlement is pending a period of public comment, according to court documents.