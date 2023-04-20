A small break

For a second there we thought we had been jettisoned back to a time when we could find some humor in politics.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch Mc-Connell, who fractured a rib and suffered a concussion after taking a tumble at one of those muckety-muck events in Washington, has been released from a rehab facility. He had been recovering at home until Monday when he came back to the Senate.

After criticizing the president a little bit, he quipped about his concussion saying, “Suffice it to say, this wasn’t the first time that being hard-headed has served me very well.” Love him, or hate him, kudos to Senator McConnell for striking a blow against the Angertainment industry in Washington for putting at least a little bit of a smile on our face.