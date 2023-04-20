Airport officials stop ex-state senator Rapert after 2 handguns found in luggage

Former state senator Jason Rapert was found to have two handguns in his carry-on luggage Wednesday at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, according to a police report.

Rapert will not face any charges from Little Rock police because he has no criminal record, has a valid concealed carry license and said he did not know the guns were in the backpack, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Thursday.

Edwards said it was likely that officials from the Transportation Security Administration would file charges, although he did not know what those charges would be.

Rapert was allowed to return the weapons to his vehicle and continue on his trip, the report states.

He told police he inspected the bag but did not realize the Taurus revolver and .22-caliber Browning pistol were there until they showed up on the security X-ray.

Both handguns were loaded, though the Browning did not have a round in the chamber, the report states.

A call to Rapert on Thursday afternoon went directly to voicemail, and he did not immediately respond to the message left requesting comment.