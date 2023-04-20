Arkansas baseball at Georgia

Today's game

No. 5 Arkansas at Georgia

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Foley Field, Athens, Ga.

RECORDS Arkansas 30-7, 11-4 SEC; Georgia 20-17; 4-11

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (6-1, 2.81 ERA); Georgia RHP Kolten Smith (1-1, 4.80)

COACHES Dave Van Horn (826-431 in 21st season at Arkansas; 1,146-589 in 29th season overall); Scott Stricklin (290-226-1 in 11th season at Georgia; 640-414-1 in 19th season overall)

SERIES Arkansas leads 37-25

LAST GAME Arkansas 11-2 on May 26, 2021

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas reached the 30-win plateau in 37 games, tied for the third-fastest under Dave Van Horn, following 2021 (35 games) and 2010 (36). ... The Razorbacks have hit a home run in 34 of 37 games after having a streak of 32 games with a homer end in Tuesday's 6-3 win over UCA. ... Arkansas is 75th nationally in team batting average (.291), 60th in team earned-run average (4.77), 38th in fielding percentage (.978) and 32nd in scoring (8.2 runs per game). ... The Bulldogs are 80th in batting average (.290), 187th in team ERA (6.32), 16th in fielding percentage (.980) and tied for 65th in scoring (7.6 rpg). ... Arkansas is 26th in Division I with 0.89 double plays per game. ... The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are third and fourth in fielding percentage in SEC-only games at .985 and .984, respectively. ... This is the second of four scheduled Thursday-Saturday series for the Razorbacks. Their first, scheduled for April 6-8 at Ole Miss, was moved due to weather to a Friday doubleheader. The others are against Texas A&M (April 27-29) and at Vanderbilt (May 18-20).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Georgia*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY at Georgia*, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY at Georgia*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Missouri State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

*SEC game