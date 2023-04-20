The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 19, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-788. Jeanette Macias v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-525. Assefa G. Egziabher v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-309. Lauren Duensing v. Arkansas State Medical Board, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-404. Kristopher Gould v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-370. Charlie Morris v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-518. Jessika Goforth v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-723. Tevin Randle v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-559. Johnson Controls, Inc., and Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. v. Wesley Miller, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-577. Robin Bush v. Sherwood Tractor, Inc.; Midwest Insurance Company/MIC Risk Management Services, LLC; and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-228. Steven Bogle v. Mary Hanna, from Saline County Circuit Court. Dismissed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.