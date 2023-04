Lincoln, circa 1910: The area was first settled in the 1820s, and the first post office was named Georgetown after the Civil War. Learning there was already a town called that in Arkansas, Postmaster Joseph Carter renamed the town Lincoln, despite pushback from former Confederates. Today the Washington County town is growing but the buildings seen on this view of Park Street are gone today. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

