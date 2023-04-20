Austin defends policy on security access

MUSKO NAVAL BASE, Sweden -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday defended the Pentagon policy to allow young enlisted service members access to sensitive national security secrets and downplayed whether a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret documents should have been allowed access to them in the first place.

That question of why the Pentagon would allow a junior-ranking enlistee the clearance to view secret war plans for Ukraine has dogged the Defense Department since Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested last week.

Confronted with the question during a news conference Wednesday in Sweden, Austin said that age is not the issue. "The vast majority of our military is young," he said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."

Teixeira, Austin noted, had top-secret clearance as part of his job as a computer specialist in an intelligence unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

"The issue is how you responsibly execute or carry out your duties and how you protect the information," Austin said. "All of us have a requirement to do that, and supervisors have a requirement to make sure that's being done."

Austin's comments were the first time a senior Pentagon leader has, in a public setting, spoken about whether the military is entrusting too much responsibility to service members at too young an age. Military leaders have long maintained that if you are old enough to die for the country, you are old enough to do any number of jobs in the military.

Whether Teixeira's case will spark a wider reckoning on age and sensitive material remains unclear.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has directed the service's inspector general to look at the Air National Guard 102nd Intelligence Wing, where Teixeira served, and at how Teixeira was able to post hundreds of national security documents into a chat room for gamers. From there, they eventually drifted to Twitter and the Telegram messaging platform.

UNIT LOSES MISSION

The unit on Cape Cod where Teixeira worked has lost its intelligence mission in the wake of Teixeira's allegedly leaking highly classified Pentagon information, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force's 102nd Intelligence Wing, of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, at Otis Air National Guard Base is no longer performing its assigned intelligence mission, an Air Force spokesperson has confirmed.

"The mission has been temporarily reassigned to other organizations within the Air Force," the spokesperson added.

This change at Otis Air National Guard Base comes after Teixeira was arrested by federal agents at his North Dighton home last week.

The 21-year-old is facing charges in connection with allegedly leaking highly classified national security information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive matters.

The Secretary of the Air Force has ordered the Department of the Air Force Inspector General to "investigate overall compliance with policy, procedures, and standards, including the unit environment and compliance at the 102nd Intelligence Wing related to the release of national security information," the Air Force spokesperson said.

Teixeira was an IT specialist, a "cyber defense operations journeyman," with the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He held a top-secret security clearance, and he maintained sensitive compartmented access to other highly classified programs.

DETENTION HEARING DELAYED

Teixeira made a brief court appearance Wednesday, as a hearing to determine whether he should remain jailed while awaiting trial was delayed to give the defense more time to prepare.

He had been scheduled for a detention hearing in Boston's federal court, but the judge canceled it after Teixeira's lawyer filed a motion requesting that it be delayed for about two weeks. The defense said it "requires more time to address the issues presented by the government's request for detention." A new date has not yet been set.

On Wednesday morning, Teixeira was brought to the courtroom in handcuffs and orange jail garb. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, saying nothing beyond answering yes and no to questions about whether he understood his rights and the proceeding.

Information for this article was contributed by Helene Cooper of the New York Times, Rick Sobey of The Boston Herald (TNS) and by Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.