Backing GFPB

Editor, The Commercial:

As a retired teacher and Pine Bluff City Council Member and a local business owner, I believe in planning. Consequently, I believe in the Go Forward Pine Bluff plan. The plan shows forethought and vision.

Urban planners recommend that municipalities re-evaluate their status about every decade. Pine Bluff is in a unique stage of planning and implementation.

A plan is better than no plan.

Pine Bluff has experienced at least three planning processes, namely: Partners for a Better Pine Bluff "PBPB," The 2020 Plan and Go Forward Pine Bluff "GFPB." Go Forward is a spin-off of the previous two.

GFPB has aided in the following projects and initiatives: The Urban Renewal Agency, educational initiatives, affordable housing, grants, the Pine Bluff Community Center, festivals, first responder housing stipends, city parks, the Pine Bluff Convention Center, entrance signs, the Downtown Master Plan, the Generator, the Aquatic Center and the Candidate's Institute.

Aside from the direct projects, it has been the impetus for many good community activities.

I wholeheartedly support the GFPB Plan and future endeavors that will enhance the quality of life for Pine Bluffians and future generations to come.

Please give us a chance to finish some projects that have been started. We have had some obstacles, such as rain and the pandemic. The pandemic caused a national pause.

In conclusion, Go Forward Pine Bluff has done a phenomenal job perpetuating a sense of "PRIDE" and "PLACE" in Pine Bluff. Rome was not built in a day!

Say "YES" to ONE Forward Pine Bluff!

Irene Holcomb,

Council Member Emerita,

Pine Bluff