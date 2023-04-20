Bentonville educator named Arkansas’ middle school principal of the year

BENTONVILLE -- Leslie Lyons, principal of Old High Middle School, was announced Tuesday as this year's Arkansas middle-level school principal of the year.

The Arkansas Association of Middle-Level Administrators surprised Lyons with the award during a school assembly Tuesday.

Lyons was nominated for the honor by her assistant principal, then vetted for several weeks by the association, according to a news release from the Bentonville School District.

Lyons has been Old High's principal since 2017. She previously was assistant principal at Sugar Creek Elementary School for two years.

Old High Middle School has about 495 students in grades five and six combined.