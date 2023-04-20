WATCH LIVE: Investiture ceremony of Charles F. Robinson, first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas

Today is a historic day at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.



Starting at 2 p.m., Charles F. Robinson will be formally invested as the university's seventh chancellor.

An investiture ceremony is one of the oldest traditions in higher education. This one will be extra special.



Robinson, who has worked on the Fayetteville campus in various positions for more than two decades, is the first Black person in university history to serve as chancellor.



He is also the first director of the UA African and African American Studies Program to become chancellor, and the only UA vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs to become chancellor.



The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas appointed him as chancellor on Nov. 16, 2022. Since Aug. 16, 2021, he had been interim chancellor.



Robinson, 56, a native Texan, joined the university as an assistant professor of history in 1999, sometime after first visiting the Fayetteville campus, where he delivered a Black history lecture at the university.



The investiture ceremony will be held in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, capped by remarks from the chancellor himself. UA officials say Robinson "will speak about the 150 Forward strategic planning process and share observations on this moment relative to the university’s land-grant mission."



The 150 Forward initiative is "a campus-wide, collaborative effort to map out where we are as a land-grant institution, and how to tease out more and better outcomes in achieving the university’s mission," Robinson has said.



The initiative has three phases. From November 2022-January 2023, a planning group designed the process and codified strategic priority areas. Since April, the campus community worked on goals and quantifiable objectives. Next month, the third and final phase begins: UA's colleges, schools and campus units will develop strategies and tactics. That work will continue through October.

But today, the university is taking a break from that work. Today is one big party, starting with an investiture student celebration.

Because of a forecast of rainy weather, an originally scheduled SOOIE Fair has been cancelled, as well as a performance from Funk Factory, according to the university.

But the investiture student celebration will still be held, moving inside the Arkansas Union, in rooms 507-511, from noon to 1 p.m., and featuring free food and giveaways such as t-shirts, and stickers.

At 1 p.m., a large group photo will be taken with Robinson and students, faculty and staff who are at the party.

Then, the chancellor will head over to the Faulkner Performing Arts Center for the formal investiture ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver remarks at the investiture. Other special campus guests will include University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt; UA Trustees Chairman Morril Harriman of Little Rock, UA System Division of Agriculture Vice President Deacue Fields, and leaders from Associated Student Government, the Graduate-Professional Student Congress, Faculty Senate and Staff Senate. The UA Inspirational Chorale will also perform.

Besides the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, the investiture can be viewed in an overflow area set up in Arkansas Union rooms 507-514. The event will also be livestreamed on the university's YouTube channel.