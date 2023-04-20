VFW names state Scout of the Year

Boy Scouts of America Saracen District announced that its own Eagle Scout Patrick Gentry has won the Arkansas Scout of the Year through the Arkansas Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Gentry was sponsored by Pine Bluff's VFW Post 4455 and now advances to the national competition, according to a news release. "Pine Bluff's VFW Post 4455, is very proud to have sponsored this outstanding young man (that wants to be a cardiologist)," according to Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary of Post 4455.

Terry Daniell, VFW's state coordinator for this event, recognized Gentry in a Facebook post April 7. "A very deserving congratulations to the Arkansas Scout of The Year, Patrick Gentry, representing the Pine Bluff Post! Patrick is from Hensley, Ark., and a senior at Sheridan High School. Again congratulations for a job well done," Daniell said.

Civic group meeting canceled

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's in-person meeting has been canceled for April 25 at noon, according to a news release.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Brady Harmon with the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will talk about ridding one's property of vermin and insects inside the city limits, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

1st Trinity to hold giveaway

The CityServe Gift Outreach Ministry will give away items from 10 a.m. to noon April 26 at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St. Items will be available on a first-come-first serve basis. Merchandise will include household items along with lawn equipment and other small appliances, according to a news release.

Go Forward sets meeting

Go Forward Pine Bluff will host another community meeting to give details on the May 9 election for two tax proposals. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 27 at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St.

This is one of eight meetings to discuss details of the special election. The ballot will include proposals promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff: a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward.

Arsenal hosts Run/Walk Saturday

A 5K Color Fun Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center Track, 1600 W. 40th Ave.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal's Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention (SHARP) office and Army Community Service Office will sponsor the run.

Participants are asked to wear all white. The run/walk is being held to recognize April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Details: Sharon Anderson at sharon.l.anderson.42.civ@army.mil or (870) 540-3092.

Work to close part of Ohio Street

Highway 190 (Ohio Street) will be temporarily closed at Pine Bluff to begin construction on a new bridge between Harding Avenue and East Sixth Avenue.

Weather permitting, Mobley Contractors will begin work April 26 to replace an existing bridge and to widen Highway 190. Work is expected to be complete by late summer. Motorists should follow detour signs for the best route around the project. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Arbor Day Celebration set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program invites the public to the city of Pine Bluff Arbor Day Celebration.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 28 in the gymnasium at Broadmoor Elementary School, 1106 S. Wisconsin St. The program will recognize the city for 10 consecutive years of participation in the Tree City USA program. The students have been learning about trees and will highlight their knowledge on posters, according to a news release.

Details: County Extension Agent Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Grapevine Cemetery event set

The annual meeting for the Grapevine Cemetery Memorial is scheduled at Sardis Baptist Church following the worship service at 11 a.m. May 21. After the memorial, there will be a potluck fellowship meal and time to visit.

Grave decorations will be held before service, according to a news release.

"We encourage anyone connected to the Grapevine Cemetery to come join in the celebration," a spokesman said. The Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization, and donations are tax deductible. If donors are unable to attend and wish to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery, they may send contributions to: Grapevine Cemetery/Treasurer, 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603.