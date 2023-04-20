Concerns over sentencing guidelines delay judge’s decision

A sentencing hearing for a Tennessee man who pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a machine gun and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute went off the rails Wednesday when the judge questioned a wide gulf between the 15-year sentence the man had agreed to and the recommended sentencing range of 37 to 46 months in prison calculated under U.S. sentencing guidelines.

Demarius Moore, 23, of Cordova, Tenn., was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, by Saline County deputies and Arkansas State Police after he was clocked traveling 95 miles per hour on Interstate 30 in Saline County. According to a Saline County sheriff's office case summary filed in Saline County Circuit Court, Moore fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 30 in Bryant, losing control of his vehicle in Little Rock after a state trooper executed a PIT maneuver, causing Moore to crash into a retaining wall, at which time he exited the car and fled on foot. He was apprehended after state police utilized stun guns to take him into custody, the summary said.

A search of his vehicle turned up approximately 10.5 pounds of marijuana, a fully automatic Glock handgun and an AR15 style rifle. After police identified him, the summary said, it was discovered Moore was wanted on suspicion of second- degree murder in Shelby County, Tenn.

Moore was facing statutory maximum sentences of 10 years on the machine gun possession count and five years on the marijuana possession count. Under the terms of his plea, he agreed to a sentence of 15 years in exchange for the dismissal of a charge of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a 30-year minimum sentence upon conviction. The plea agreement was subject to terms under Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure Rule 11(c)(1)(c), which allows a defendant to withdraw a guilty plea if the judge does not accept the agreement as written.

Typically those agreements, referred to as 11(c)(1)(c) agreements, shield a defendant from a variance or departure upward from the agreement regardless of the sentencing recommendation calculated following completion of a pre-sentence report. But because Moore had no prior convictions, his guideline sentencing range fell far below the statutory maximums for the two offenses to which he agreed to plead.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller asked both attorneys, Latrece Gray with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, what the effect would be if he were to sentence Moore within the guideline range. Miller questioned whether the government would be able to withdraw from the agreement and either renegotiate the plea agreement under different terms or force the matter to go to trial if he rejected the agreement.

"I'm not saying the government would do that, but doesn't that work both ways?" Miller said. "I'm not sure. ... I think both parties have the right to take it to trial."

"I'm not certain either," Gray said. "I know in a normal agreement it's clear that if the sentence is below or above whatever the defendant thinks they'll get, both parties are bound, neither party can withdraw."

"That's the difference between an 11(c)(1)(c)," Miller said. "If I conditionally accept the plea and then go look at the pre-sentence report and I determine the sentence is not something that's justified, then I don't give it, then the parties have the right to try the case. I think it works both ways, although I've never seen it from the government's perspective. Usually it's the defendant who comes forwards and says, 'Well, if I don't get five years instead of 10 then I want to withdraw my plea and go to trial.' "

Miller surmised, however, that it stood to reason the government could do the same. The sticking point was that no one knew for certain, and Miller said his worry was that if the matter were handled incorrectly it could wind up exposing Moore to a 30-year sentence on the charge he thought had been dismissed.

"My thought process is if the court does not accept the proposed plea, I don't know why the government would continue to keep that on the table," Eldridge said.

"That's the question I'm asking," Miller said. "I'm not sure that if I don't impose the sentence the parties have agreed to that the government has to complete this plea. ... I don't know that we're not putting the defendant in the position where he could be facing 30 years in prison if the government decides it wants to try the case."

After a lengthy recess during which both attorneys researched the question, both sides agreed to give the matter more study and to come back to decide on sentencing after an answer was decided on. Although Miller expressed a wish to wrap the matter up before Friday, there was no indication as of Wednesday night of whether the matter can be rescheduled this week.