Cost to end deforestation by ’30 put at $130B a year

Ending deforestation by 2030 will likely cost more than $130 billion annually, according to a report from a group of financiers, energy executives and academics.

The Energy Transitions Commission, which counts senior BP and BlackRock employees among its members, said the figure offers a first-of-its-kind estimate of how much funds are needed "to overcome the economic incentive to cut down trees."

Its forecast is based on an analysis of grants or other forms of so-called concessional finance needed to pay landowners not to remove trees. Financing forest preservation requires a different approach to investing in the decarbonization of heavy industry or energy systems, said Adair Turner, a former City of London finance regulator who now chairs the energy commission.

Instead of the typical debt and equity financing used to electrify the power grid or develop new green steel plants, avoiding deforestation requires "a different category of financial flow," namely "paying somebody not to do something" without expecting a direct rate of return, Turner said in an interview.

The three most likely sources for these grant-based funds are governments that allocate money to protect forests, philanthropic support and carbon credits, he said. For companies that have set science-based net-zero goals, buying carbon credits on the way to net-zero emissions can be an important method for supporting forest conservation, he said.

The commission said "without a significant flow" of grant payments this decade, any reduction in deforestation will come "too late to make it possible to limit global warming to well below 2C, let alone to 1.5C," the limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Since 2018, 3.2 million hectares of primary forest have been lost annually from nonfire related causes, equivalent to a rate of 10 soccer fields being lost every minute, the commission said.

For companies, financial benefits exist for protecting forests and other natural ecosystems such as higher credit ratings, according to research by Bank of America analysts.

Businesses with lower biodiversity-risk scores are likely to be rated BBB+ or higher, while those implementing measures to restore nature also likely face lower financing costs, the bank's environmental, social and governance strategists led by Dimple Gosai wrote in a report published last week. Biodiversity is a large driver of financial stability for companies, particularly in the energy, materials and commodity-orientated industries, the report said.

Global assets in biodiversity-related investments are expected to rise 20-fold to more than $400 billion by 2030, the strategists said. Investors are already channeling money to initiatives such as alternative proteins and food waste-saving technologies, and new projects such as land restoration and sustainable fisheries are attracting capital from impact investors, social enterprises and investments blending public and private money, according to the report.

Ending deforestation is a major step toward preserving nature and limiting the increase in global temperatures. Deforestation, which involves clearing land for farms, ranches, timber, urban use and other activities, is responsible for almost 15% of the world's CO2 emissions, according to the World Economic Forum.

Still, finding sufficient funds will be difficult, the commission said. The $130 billion number represents a sum of money, in the form of grant payments, that "could make an important contribution to avoiding deforestation," they said.

The cost of putting a "permanent stop" to deforestation by 2030 is estimated to cost as much as $900 billion annually, the commission said.

In either case, the price far exceeds financing currently available for forest protection, which the commission puts at about $3 billion annually. And financial solutions to deforestation will be nothing more than a stopgap without changing the underlying forces that make deforestation economically viable, Turner said.

Consumers need to take action by curtailing demand for meat and palm oil, while governments should outlaw deforestation and enforce such laws, he said.

"Unless you find a way to switch off the fundamental demand drivers that are driving deforestation, paying people not to deforest is like pushing water uphill," Turner said.

Information for this article was contributed by Saijel Kishan of Bloomberg News (WPNS).