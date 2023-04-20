Court extends pause on abortion pill limit





WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended for two days a pause on a lower-court ruling that had sought to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, ensuring that the drug would continue to remain widely available for now.

In a brief order, Justice Samuel Alito announced that the pause would lapse Friday at midnight, giving the court more time to consider the case, though it could act before then.

That the court did not meet an earlier deadline suggests there may be disagreement among the justices in its first major case about abortion access since a conservative majority in June upended the constitutional right to an abortion. It could also indicate there may be a dissent in the case.

The justices are scheduled to meet for a private conference Friday, where they could talk about the issue. The additional time could be part of an effort to craft an order that has broad support among the justices. Or one or more justices might be writing a separate opinion, and asked for a couple of extra days.

The drug first won FDA approval in 2000, and conditions on its use have been loosened in recent years, including making it available by mail in states that allow access.

At issue is a ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, who in recent weeks had declared invalid the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, part of the most commonly used method for ending pregnancies in the United States.

The court's order slows what has been a muddled and fast-moving landscape for mifepristone, marked by conflicting U.S. District Court decisions and an appeals panel ruling that further complicated the drug's legal status.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case, in June, political and legal battles have centered on medications used for abortions. In some conservative states, lawmakers have targeted pills.

Medication abortion, a two-drug regimen, is typically used in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The first drug, mifepristone, blocks progesterone, a hormone that allows a pregnancy to develop, and the second, misoprostol, taken one or two days later, prompts contractions and helps the uterus expel its contents.

The dispute started in Texas in November, when an umbrella group of medical organizations and a few doctors who oppose abortion sued the FDA, challenging its approval of the pill more than two decades ago.

Alliance Defending Freedom, representing anti-abortion doctors and medical groups in a challenge to the drug, is defending the rulings in calling on the Supreme Court to restrict access now.

In their suit, the anti-abortion groups claimed that the FDA did not follow proper protocols when it approved the drug in 2000. The groups said that the agency had also ignored dangers of the drug in the years since.

The FDA, vigorously countering those claims, has said that the drug was properly approved more than 20 years ago and that it is very safe. It has cited years of scientific studies that show that serious complications are rare and that less than 1% of patients need hospitalization.

The lawsuit was filed in the Amarillo division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, where a single federal judge, Kacsmaryk, an appointee of President Donald Trump, hears cases.

Kacsmaryk, a longtime opponent of abortion, is a former lawyer for First Liberty Institute, a legal group focused on religious liberty cases that has long backed conservative causes.

This month, Kacsmaryk announced a preliminary ruling that invalidated the FDA's approval of the drug. But the judge said that the agency had a week to seek emergency relief before his ruling would take effect.

Kacsmaryk suffused his ruling with the language of the anti-abortion movement, referring to abortion providers as "abortionists" and a fetus or embryo as an "unborn human" or "unborn child." He appeared to agree with virtually all of the claims made by the anti-abortion groups.

Less than an hour later, another federal judge, Thomas Rice, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, issued a contradictory ruling in Washington state in a different lawsuit. Rice blocked the FDA from limiting the availability of mifepristone in much of the country.

The Washington state lawsuit, filed by Democratic attorneys general in 17 states and the District of Columbia, is a direct challenge to the Texas case.

The Biden administration immediately appealed the ruling by the federal judge in Texas, and a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, announced that mifepristone could remain legal and available while the lawsuit makes its way through the courts.

The panel rejected Kacsmaryk's finding that the FDA's approval of mifepristone was not valid. At the same time, the judges blocked more recent steps by the FDA to make the drug more easily available, including permissions to send the pills by mail.

The next day, Rice reaffirmed his ruling, ordering the FDA to maintain the status quo in the 18 jurisdictions, sowing further confusion about the availability of the abortion pill.

The dueling orders all but guaranteed that the case would go to the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, the maker of the drug, want the nation's highest court to reject limits on mifepristone's use imposed by lower courts, at least as long as the legal case makes it way through the courts. They say women who want the drug and providers who dispense it will face chaos if limits on the drug take effect. Depending on what the justices decide, that could include requiring women to take a higher dosage of the drug than the FDA says is necessary.

If the ruling went into effect, the government said, it would "upend the regulatory regime for mifepristone."

In their brief, the anti-abortion groups who filed the suit contended that "for nearly a quarter-century," the FDA and Danco Laboratories had "brazenly flouted the law and applicable regulations, disregarded holes and red flags in their own safety data, intentionally evaded judicial review and continually placed politics above women's health."

The government and Danco emphasized how consequential the orders from the lower courts would be, if they were to stand.

"Absent a stay, the lower courts' unprecedented nationwide orders would scramble the regulatory regime governing a drug that FDA determined was safe and effective under the approved conditions and that has been used by more than five million American women over the last two decades," Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, representing the FDA, wrote in a second brief.

Danco Laboratories said in its reply that the plaintiffs' argument would "radically rework standing jurisprudence."

"If this litigation involved any other drug, there would be no debate that a group of doctors who [1] do not prescribe it and [2] rely on a statistical possibility of encountering a patient in need of follow-up care would be found to lack standing," the brief said.

If the justices aren't inclined to block the ruling from taking effect for now, the Democratic administration and Danco have a fallback argument, asking the court to take up the challenge to mifepristone, hear arguments and decide the case by early summer.

The court only rarely takes such a step before at least one appeals court has thoroughly examined the legal issues involved.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans already has ordered an accelerated schedule for hearing the case, with arguments set for May 17.

Mifepristone has been available for use in medication abortions in the United States since the FDA granted approval in 2000. Since then, more than 5 million women have used it, along with misoprostol, to induce abortions.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with The Associated Press that for the court to allow restrictions intervening with FDA decisions "would be ludicrous, if it wasn't so serious."

If the justices take such a step, said Pelosi, D-Calif., "they've been too long on Mount Olympus, and it is time for a bright light to be shone."

MAKER SUES FDA TO KEEP DRUG ON MARKET

The company that makes the majority of mifepristone sold in the United States sued the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, a new legal volley in a string of recent court maneuverings over the fate of the drug.

In the new case to go with the ongoing lawsuit stemming from Texas, GenBioPro, which makes the generic version of mifepristone, seeks to block the FDA from complying if the courts ultimately order mifepristone off the market. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland.

The GenBioPro lawsuit claims that the FDA has repeatedly failed to stipulate that it would follow a regulatory process established by Congress and afford the drug company due process rights guaranteed by the Constitution if the agency were ordered to suspend or revoke its approval of GenBioPro's product.

By leaving open the possibility that it would immediately obey such a court order, the lawsuit argues, the FDA has "left GenBioPro at risk of severe civil and criminal penalties if it does not cease shipments of mifepristone."

The FDA issued a statement saying, "FDA doesn't comment on pending litigation."

In testimony Wednesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, fielding questions about the Texas lawsuit, said the agency was concerned about the potential implications of the case "from the well-being of patients who need access to this drug, the pharmaceutical industry and our ability to implement our statutory authority."

He noted that the FDA was fighting the case in court, adding, "I'll just say the FDA intends to comply with any court orders."

Evan Masingill, GenBioPro's CEO, said Wednesday that uncertainty about the outcome of the Texas case has led to fewer orders of mifepristone.

"The market disruption is already pervasive, impacting orders that include tens of thousands of units," he said.

"People develop drugs in this country and not in others because we've typically had a pretty predictable regulatory structure, and with the Texas lawsuit, is that becoming not the case?" said Skye Perryman, a lawyer for GenBioPro and president of Democracy Forward, a center-left legal advocacy organization. "That has industrywide implications."

GenBioPro said that it supplies about two-thirds of the drug sold in the United States and that it sold more than 850,000 units of the drug between 2017 and 2020.

GenBioPro's lawsuit cites filings the FDA submitted to the Supreme Court in which the agency said that if the appeals court decision were to take effect, "the generic version of the drug would cease to be approved altogether."

The company said in the lawsuit that such statements amounted to a policy decision by the federal agency and that "the FDA decision is erroneous and unlawful."

Information for this article was contributed by Abbie VanSickle and Pam Belluck of The New York Times and by Mark Sherman, Matthew Perrone and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press.



