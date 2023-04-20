The world in brief: Cuba ratifies new 5-year term for leader

Cuba ratifies new 5-year term for leader

HAVANA -- Cuba's National Assembly ratified President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday for a new five-year term, in a decision to maintain continuity as the island faces a deep economic crisis.

More than 400 representatives to the assembly who were ratified by voters in March took office early Wednesday and then convened the chamber to elect the government's leadership and the president. Díaz-Canel obtained the votes of 459 of the 462 legislators present.

Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa also was ratified, by 439 votes.

In his new term, Díaz-Canel must deal with a severe recession prompted by the covid-19 pandemic, soaring inflation triggered by a series of financial policy decisions and strict sanctions imposed by the U.S. He also must grapple with discontent among many Cubans expressed in part through record rates of emigration to the U.S. and elsewhere.

The president himself expressed his strong "personal dissatisfaction" in December that he was not able to improve the economic situation. But he rejected any change to Cuba's political system. which enshrines the Communist Party in the constitution as the leader of the society and the only legal party.

"I refuse to demonize socialism, because socialism is, in essence, a system aimed at achieving the greatest possible social justice," Díaz-Canel said at the time.

Japan bomb suspect a political aspirant

TOKYO -- A 24-year-old man who officials accused of throwing an explosive at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wanted to be a politician and believed that he was unfairly blocked from running for Japan's parliament by an age requirement, according to media reports and social media posts that appeared to be his.

The suspect, Ryuji Kimura, was wrestled to the ground and arrested Saturday at a campaign event in the fishing port of Saikazaki, in the western Japanese city of Wakayama. The explosive, believed to be a pipe bomb, landed near Kishida, who escaped unhurt.

Kimura has refused to talk to police, but local media reports that he bore grievances about Japan's election system might shed light on his motives.

In June last year Kimura, who police said is unemployed, filed a lawsuit with the Kobe District Court claiming that he should have been allowed to register for the July 2022 Upper House election, according to Japanese media including NHK public television and Kyodo News. A candidate must be aged 30 years or older and present a$22,260 deposit to run for the upper house, the less powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament. He was 23 at the time.

78 die in Yemeni charity event stampede

SANAA, Yemen -- A crowd apparently spooked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen's capital late Wednesday, killing at least 78 people and injuring at least 73 others, according to witnesses and Houthi rebel officials.

The tragedy was the deadliest in years that was not related to Yemen's long conflict, and came ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan later this week.

Armed Houthis fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, apparently striking an electrical wire and causing it to explode, according to two witnesses, Abdel-Rahman Ahmed and Yahia Mohsen. That sparked a panic and people, including many women and children, began stampeding, they said.

The crush took place in the Old City in the center of Sanaa, where hundreds of poor people had gathered for a charity event organized by merchants, according to the Houthi-run Interior Ministry. Distributing financial aid is a ritual during Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk.

Motaher al-Marouni, a senior health official, said 78 people were killed, according the rebels' Al-Masirah satellite TV channel. At least 73 others were injured and taken to the al-Thowra Hospital in Sanaa, according to hospital deputy director Hamdan Bagheri.

Beijing hospital fire death toll up to 29

BEIJING -- The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.

The fire broke out at the private Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and forced dozens of people to evacuate. Some who were trapped had to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say they believe it originated from welding sparks from work being done in the hospital's inpatient wing. Among the 12 people who were detained was the head of the construction crew.

A total of 39 people are being treated for injuries, three of them in critical condition, officials said. Rescue crews and medical staff from around the city were mobilized, with squads plucking some of the 142 people who were evacuated from air conditioning units on the building's exterior.



