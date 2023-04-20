Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:42 a.m.

Marriages

Jordan Little, 36, and Mary Davison, 35, both of Little Rock.

Tyrone Hall, 35, and Marie Ashford, 52, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1414. Mazen Alkhamis v. Suzanne Khamis.

23-1419. Nicholas Ferrari v. Mariah Ferrari.

23-1422. Yolanda Milton v. Terrell Milton.

23-1420. Deborah Scott v. Christopher Scott.

23-1421. Tennille Farrer v. Joe Reeves.

23-1429. Kenneth Desbrow v. Stacie Desbrow.

23-1433. Adrian Ballard v. Billy Ray Ballard Jr.

GRANTED

22-3597. Akira Shepard v. Corey Shepard.

23-444. David Howard and Sandra Howard.

Daily Record

