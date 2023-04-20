Marriages
Jordan Little, 36, and Mary Davison, 35, both of Little Rock.
Tyrone Hall, 35, and Marie Ashford, 52, both of North Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
23-1414. Mazen Alkhamis v. Suzanne Khamis.
23-1419. Nicholas Ferrari v. Mariah Ferrari.
23-1422. Yolanda Milton v. Terrell Milton.
23-1420. Deborah Scott v. Christopher Scott.
23-1421. Tennille Farrer v. Joe Reeves.
23-1429. Kenneth Desbrow v. Stacie Desbrow.
23-1433. Adrian Ballard v. Billy Ray Ballard Jr.
GRANTED
22-3597. Akira Shepard v. Corey Shepard.
23-444. David Howard and Sandra Howard.