Denver man pleads innocent in threats

BENTONVILLE -- A Denver man has pleaded innocent Monday to felony charges accusing him of threatening to kill a local circuit judge and probation officer.

Theodore Howell, 29, is charged as a habitual offender with threatening a judicial officer/juror and terroristic threatening. He entered his plea Monday at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Nathan Jeffrey, a probation officer, reported to the Benton County sheriff's office he received a text message threatening to kill him from Howell, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jeffrey said he knew the phone belonged to Howell, because it was the same phone number Howell had used while on probation.

Howell also said in a sheriff's office website contact form that he planned to kill Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren when he was walking to court and Karren would never expect it, according to the affidavit.

Howell was arrested in November 2021 after attempting to enter secured areas of the Bentonville Police Department.