Escapee from Pulaski County jail got through fence

A man who broke out from the Pulaski County jail overnight Tuesday by escaping through an exercise yard remained at large and considered dangerous Wednesday, authorities said.

Authorities determined Henri Hatten, 56, of Little Rock, who was absent during the jail's headcount Wednesday morning, got out through the yard attached to his cell block and then managed to make it though the perimeter fence, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Hatten may have been injured by the fence during his escape, officials said. Deputies used a canine to search around the jail and attempt to track Hatten, but he remained at large Wednesday afternoon.

He recently received a 35-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to beating his former fiancée with a hammer in 2021 as well as an unrelated drug charge.

Authorities said Hatten was awaiting transfer to a Arkansas Department of Corrections prison when he escaped.