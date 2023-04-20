Five people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

David Dingle, 38, of 1214 Brazil St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Dingle was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Edgar Sanchez, 22, of 162 Roundtop Road in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Sanchez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

Catherine McLelland, 25, of 866 W. Ethan James St. in Elkins, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. McLelland was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

Ashley King, 25, of 216 Laser St. in Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. King was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

Edward Allen, 35, of 1184 Giulia Ave. in Tontitown, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography and Internet stalking of a child. Allen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.