Five people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests
Benton County Sheriff's Office
David Dingle, 38, of 1214 Brazil St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Dingle was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Bentonville
Edgar Sanchez, 22, of 162 Roundtop Road in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Sanchez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Elkins
Catherine McLelland, 25, of 866 W. Ethan James St. in Elkins, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. McLelland was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Prairie Grove
Ashley King, 25, of 216 Laser St. in Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. King was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
Siloam Springs
Edward Allen, 35, of 1184 Giulia Ave. in Tontitown, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography and Internet stalking of a child. Allen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.