Fordyce celebrates Cotton Belt Fest

Begun in 1981, this year marks the 42nd anniversary of the Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Fest, an event founded to celebrate the unique railroad history of Fordyce and South Arkansas.

The week of events began April 16 with the Cotton Belt Beauty Pageant. Tuesday night hosted the Gospel Explosion musical presentation on the Dallas County Courthouse Square. Wednesday saw the Community Wide Youth Rally in the Fordyce Civic Center.

At 7 p.m. today, activities will return to the Courthouse Square with a gospel concert by two groups, New Reason and Called to Praise.

The weekend begins at 5 p.m. Friday on the courthouse lawn with admission-free music by Little Rock's Ben Brenner and Fonkey Donkey until 6 p.m. Billy Jeter and Friends will follow at 6:30 p.m. presenting an hour of original songs from his newly released fifth album. Both bands provide a blend of Delta roots, blues and Americana rock numbers.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Ruston, Louisiana's blues artist D.K. Harrell will take the stage with his B.B. King-style guitar and original blues compositions. Harrell, 24, placed third in the 2022 International Blues Challenge and won the Jus Blues 2022 B.B. King Blues award. He has shared the stage with the likes of Mr. Sipp, Kenny Neal, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Gary Clark Jr.

The evening will cap off beginning at 8:45 with an hour and a half performance by Fayetteville's Earl and Them, featuring Earl Cate of Cate Brothers fame. This is Cate's 55th year as an internationally renowned touring and recording artist who has appeared with Bob Dylan, Levon Helm and Queen, to name a few.

The annual Redbug Reunion Rally will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in the Fordyce Civic Center. A large, all-event rodeo will be held in the Rex Raney Riding Arena on West Fourth Street beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the day begins at 8 a.m. with the FOTCB 5K run. Other activities free to the public include an antique car show on the Fordyce Methodist Church parking lot at Fourth and Main, Arts and Crafts and the world's largest model train display in and around the Temple Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Johnson Brothers Carnival will have rides of every type, while numerous food vendors line the downtown thoroughfares. A Baggo tournament will be open for two-person teams to register.

One of the largest parades in the state launches from Beech Grove Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and winds its way down Fourth Street to end up by the old Cotton Belt Railroad Depot on First Street.

Immediately following the parade, free musical entertainment begins again on the Courthouse Square. The line-up for Saturday includes Black Water Bayou from noon to 1:30 p.m., Fortunate Sons Plus One from 1:45-3:15 p.m., Arkadelics from 3:30-5 p.m., a Cavin Kemble solo performance from 5:15-5:45 p.m., and Birthright Blues Project from 6-7:30 p.m.

A special appearance by Contemporary Christian artist Natasha Owens will start at 8 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. To check out Owens' musical offerings, visit natashaowensmusic.com.

Other activities include Friday's Dallas County Museum fundraiser Garden Party from 2-4 p.m. hosted by Agnes Phillips in the Wynne-Phillips home, 412 W. Fourth St. The Fordyce Country Club will see the H.A. Nutt Redbug Alumni Golf Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Additionally, the 1912 vintage Fordyce Presbyterian Church, currently being refurbished at 212 W. Fourth St., will be open for tours, and the Dallas County Museum at the corner of Third and Main will welcome visitors to the festivities.

The Fordyce on the Cotton Belt fest has a long history of storied entertainers with the initial year being headlined by Johnny Cash and June Carter with Marty Stewart playing mandolin. Other notables who have graced the outdoor stage on the Courthouse Square include Jim Ed Brown, Jerry Clower, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Bobby Rush.