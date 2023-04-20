Frisco RoughRiders 9, Arkansas Travelers 5

RoughRiders 9, Travelers 5

A five-run third inning for the RoughRiders doomed the Travs on Wednesday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Mariners top pitching prospect Bryce Miller struggled in his third start of the season, allowing 6 runs on 9 hits over 42/3 innings while also surrendering 2 home runs.

Although Arkansas grabbed a 2-0 lead thanks to Logan Warmoth's RBI triple in the top of the second -- he scored on a sacrifice fly for the second run -- Chris Seise led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run. The RoughRiders continued to pile on from there.

Frisco pushed its lead to 6-2 on Luisangel Acuna's RBI double in the fourth, and after the Travs got one back in the fifth, the hosts scored three more in the sixth, including a two-run home run from Disobel Arias, his second of the night.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette