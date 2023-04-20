Get to know: ’25 QB commitment Grayson Wilson

Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson made Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ day after pledging to the Hogs before the Red-White scrimmage over the weekend.
Wilson, 6-3 and 190 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Central Arkansas and became the first commitment for the 2025 class.
He completed 147 of 251 for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns, and rushed 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.
He averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Mustangs’ basketball team last season.
Wilson, who has a 91 mph fastball, has a 3-0 record with 1 save, 26 strikeouts in 20 innings as a right-hander whole allowing seven hits and no earned runs.
Nickname: Gray
Favorite thing about playing QB: Being a leader
Coach Dan Enos is: a great quarterback developer who means business.
Funniest football moment: In 6th grade, we ran a play and one of our linemen thought it was a freeze play. He didn’t move for the first 5 seconds of the play. It’s a funny film memory.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball
My mom is always on me to do: Homework
Must watch TV: Outer Banks
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What super power would you choose if given the option: To fly
My two pet peeves are: People messing with my hair and dishonesty
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jesus
My hidden talent is: Playing the guitar
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Canes because of the sauce
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak
I will never ever eat: Turnips
Favorite junk food: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Favorite dessert: Brownies
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: An oyster
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: My girlfriend
Who’s your celebrity lookalike: Joe Burrow
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Australia
I’m terrified of: Spiders
Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: A Ski lift.
Love or hate horror movies and why: No, they are too scary.
Cat or dog person and why: Dog person because you can form more of a relationship with a dog.
Do you think aliens exist: Yes
I get emotional when: my team is losing.
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram
Best advice I’ve received: Things are never as good as they seem, and never as bad as they seem. - Coach Matt Hall
Role model and why: Coach Matt Hall - great mentor.
Three words to describe me: Thoughtful, Calm, and Driven
People would be surprised that I: Play the piano