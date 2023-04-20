Get to know: ’25 QB commitment Grayson Wilson

Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson made Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ day after pledging to the Hogs before the Red-White scrimmage over the weekend.

Wilson, 6-3 and 190 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Central Arkansas and became the first commitment for the 2025 class.

He completed 147 of 251 for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns, and rushed 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Mustangs’ basketball team last season.

Wilson, who has a 91 mph fastball, has a 3-0 record with 1 save, 26 strikeouts in 20 innings as a right-hander whole allowing seven hits and no earned runs.

Nickname: Gray

Favorite thing about playing QB: Being a leader

Coach Dan Enos is: a great quarterback developer who means business.

Funniest football moment: In 6th grade, we ran a play and one of our linemen thought it was a freeze play. He didn’t move for the first 5 seconds of the play. It’s a funny film memory.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball

My mom is always on me to do: Homework

Must watch TV: Outer Banks

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: To fly

My two pet peeves are: People messing with my hair and dishonesty

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jesus

My hidden talent is: Playing the guitar

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Canes because of the sauce

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak

I will never ever eat: Turnips

Favorite junk food: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Favorite dessert: Brownies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: An oyster

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: My girlfriend

Who’s your celebrity lookalike: Joe Burrow

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Australia

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: A Ski lift.

Love or hate horror movies and why: No, they are too scary.

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person because you can form more of a relationship with a dog.

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: my team is losing.

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Things are never as good as they seem, and never as bad as they seem. - Coach Matt Hall

Role model and why: Coach Matt Hall - great mentor.

Three words to describe me: Thoughtful, Calm, and Driven

People would be surprised that I: Play the piano