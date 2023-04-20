Gravette kindergarten teacher killed in traffic crash

GRAVETTE -- A longtime teacher in the Gravette School District died in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday.

District Superintendent Maribel Childress shared the news about Misty Martin, a kindergarten teacher at Duffy Elementary School, in a post on the district's Facebook page.

"Misty was a dedicated teacher in the Gravette School District for almost 27 years and touched many, many lives," Childress said.

"We will be providing extra support, and our counselors will be available as long as needed. We greatly appreciate your kind thoughts and prayers for her family, students, and fellow teachers."

Martin, 48, of Gravette and a minor who was not identified died around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday when the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Martin was driving collided head-on with a 2023 Kenworth on Arkansas 72 west of Gravette, according to a report from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Kenworth, Eddie Silas, 37, of Joplin, Mo., was injured in the crash.

Law enforcement officers investigating the wreck reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Nikki Brecheen, principal at Duffy Elementary School, invited students and staff at the school to wear purple on Wednesday, Martin's favorite color, to "unite together as a Lions family."