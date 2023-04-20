Head of Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority to step down after nearly nine years in the role

Gregorio Ramon, chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, will step down after serving in the role for close to nine years, commission members were told during a meeting on Wednesday.

Chair Schawnee Hightower made the announcement about Ramon's coming retirement after an executive session of the commission.

Prior to his resignation date, a subcommittee of individuals including Ramon is expected to review candidates to succeed him. The final decision on a new chief executive will be up to the seven-member commission.

Ramon, 62, has worked for the wastewater utility since October 2014.

When approached by a reporter after the meeting, Ramon could not say when his last day might be but suggested it could come sometime this summer.

His annual salary is $265,491. Ramon also receives a car allowance of $800 per month.

Ramon was originally hired in the wake of the ouster of Reggie Corbitt, the wastewater utility's longtime chief executive officer. Corbitt was fired by the utility's governing committee in January 2014 amid complaints involving an operations manager who stayed in trailers on utility property at ratepayer expense.

Before joining the Little Rock utility, Ramon served as assistant general manager of the Central Arizona Project as well as assistant water services director for the city of Phoenix.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree from National Louis University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, according to his bio on the wastewater utility's website.

Ramon serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies and the Arkansas Water and Wastewater Managers Association.

The wastewater authority operates three water reclamation facilities -- Adams Field, Fourche Creek and Little Maumelle -- as well as a peak flow attenuation facility and a South Shackleford Road maintenance complex that is jointly owned with the regional water utility Central Arkansas Water.