



Happy birthday (Apr. 20): Welcome to your year of laughter. You feel comfortable in your own skin, so others loosen up around you and life gets funnier because of it. You'll naturally come into self-esteem enhancing practices that pave the way for upbeat, comfortable and easy social interactions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your decision- making process is the same whether you are judging a melon, a potential employee or a personal relationship. You'll pose questions and gather up sensory and intellectual information until you're ready to act.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You respect people and, by extension, honor the spaces they require to feel comfortable and safe. Do this for yourself too. Recognize and protect your own boundaries. Knowing what you're saying yes to makes it easier to say no.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you really want to go "there" but a road to "there" does not exist, make one. Keep track of where you are at every step.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Being current will matter. You don't have to join the trends, but you like to know about them so that you have the option. You'll pay attention to buzzwords and note useful aspects of the culture.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you try for a prize, you commit to the work needed to get it. You won't judge the work because you're well aware that sometimes glamorous jobs can be tedious and unglamorous jobs can be a lot of fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today's adventure won't happen in the big, wide world; rather, it will be an inner exploration and discovery. This takes as much courage as other kinds of travel, if not more. You will behold valuable treasures.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): New friends and future business partners will enter your realm with your permission. If you desire the excitement, it's coming for you. Attend events, classes and the like and you'll draw interesting people to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you have the sneaking suspicion that someone is just waiting for your signal to move, you're right. There is big interest in you and/or your work. They are biding their time, trying to figure out the right approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "Brains over brawn" will be a theme. As strong and capable as you are, it's your thought process that saves the day. You will overcome obstacles regardless of whether you have the money or authority to do so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Due to your self-sacrificing style, you eat last and clean up first. You listen more than you talk. You have the oldest cellphone in your family. And you're the richest in every way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll have an unusual caller today — a muse of sorts — a spring of effervescence. Capture the inspiration in a way that you can revisit later because this kind of visitation is special and rare.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): How much joy can you handle? The challenge of the day is to feel all you can — to pack in the good vibes and keep giving your attention to the things that are going right.

ECLIPSE OPENS TAURUS SEASON: For some, the recess bell rings, and life becomes instantly better. For others, the recess bell is a bother, interrupting the focus of work they enjoy most. A solar eclipse opens Taurus season, a season themed in pleasure. Recognizing that your cues for enjoyment might not be the same as those of others will help you find what really makes you happy.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Before she made her film debut in “King Kong,” Academy Award winner Jessica Lange studied to become a mime. Little did she know back then that acting would take her into the minds of some of the most iconic Hollywood actresses, such as Joan Crawford and now, Marlene Dietrich. On the day of her birth, the sun, Mercury and Venus were in Taurus, the sign of sensuality and luxury.



