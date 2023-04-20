Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester, Va., a Civil War reenactor who was expelled from his unit, pleaded guilty to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield and wrote letters claiming that antifa protesters were to blame.

Gary Yabuta, former police chief of Maui, Hawaii, noted, "A saying among chicken fighters is, 'It's in my blood,'" as authorities vow to crack down on illegal gambling after a shooting at a cockfight 30 miles from Honolulu killed a man and woman and wounded three other people.

Claudia Diaz, the former nurse of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, and her husband were handed 15-year prison sentences by a federal judge in Miami for taking millions in bribes from a media mogul to green-light lucrative currency transactions when she was national treasurer.

Ernest Moret, the manager of a Paris publishing house, was released on bail after being questioned about his role in turbulent French protests against pension reform and arrested on an obstruction charge when he refused to provide the password to his phone.

Tate Reeves, governor of Mississippi, said "it has never been easier for children to access pornographic materials" as he signed legislation trying to limit children's access to such material online, including requiring companies to verify that users are at least 18.

Rowan Wilson became New York's first Black chief judge as he was confirmed by the state Senate, ascending from associate judge of the Court of Appeals to leadership of the seven-member high court.

Charles "Chuck" Jenkins, sheriff of Frederick County, Md., took a leave of absence as he pleaded innocent to charges that he repeatedly lied to federal authorities to help a local firearms dealer obtain machine guns illegally and rent them out.

Levon Allen narrowly won a runoff to become sheriff of Clayton County, Ga., according to final but unofficial returns, replacing the sheriff sent to prison for 1½ years for violating prisoners' civil rights.

Henry Sanabria, a Colombian general and national police director as well as a staunch Catholic, was removed by the president after sparking debate about the impact of his faith on the police when he talked about using exorcisms to catch drug kingpins and guerrilla leaders.