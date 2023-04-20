The weather ahead

Consider the pea-brained squirrel. Although not the brightest animal on the planet, the squirrel is inherently aware of the cycle of nature where times of plenty are followed by times of hardship. The squirrel dutifully buries excess nuts when the weather is good in anticipation of a nut-free winter ahead.

Too bad our governor and state Legislature don't understand the cyclic nature of the economy. Good times are always followed by bad times, and there is no reason to think our state surplus would continue to grow into the future, especially since part of Arkansas' current surplus can be tied to the federal government's covid-19 cash infusions. Instead of planning for future economic hard times, our state leaders have decided to cut the tax rates for profitable corporations and high-income individuals.

For everyone else, beware the winter ahead.

PAUL SWEPSTON

Hot Springs

Orwellian legislation

Our Legislature has seen fit to pass a law requiring anyone registering for a social media platform to provide proof that they are 18. Our governor has signed this bill into effect. Both actions, while on the surface admirable measures to protect our youth, are the result of the Republican agenda to control information.

More seriously, despite their disclaimers that this will be done by a third party who will be obliged to not keep a record of the information (driver's license copies or similar documents), this causes a great risk for harm to our individual First Amendment rights which I believe apply to everyone regardless of age. In light of the number of hacks and illegal obtaining of highly secret information from the government, are we to really believe that this information obtained by a private contractor is secure? More importantly, can we be certain that any government, regardless of party, would not have the potential to acquire and use this information to monitor what its citizens are expressing in order to monitor their political and social discourse?

George Orwell may have been premature in his concerns, but they are nevertheless just as accurate and frightening today.

PHILLIP PETERS

Little Rock

Troublesome letters

Sunday's Democrat-Gazette letters section featured two submissions that I believe were quite in error. Mr. Russ Bailey suggested only high-ranking military should have access to classified documents. He ignores the fact that the American military is made up largely of young men. My section in the U.S. Navy dealt with top-secret material every day, with age ranges from 19-24.

Secondly, Mr. Tim Irby's ideas on gun reform cause me worry about America. Loaded guns in easy access to anyone in a home is troublesome, but even worse, the idea I must sit at home locked and loaded waiting for someone to kick in my front door makes me feel life in America has dissolved to a point where I accept the risk without being armed to the teeth.

BILL FRITZ

Hot Springs Village

Improving Pine Bluff

Go Forward Pine Bluff has been and is a beacon of light for Pine Bluff. I am a proud resident of the city and I am writing in support.

Go Forward Pine Bluff has worked diligently with the Urban Renewal Agency to modernize the downtown area with landscaping, purchasing property for downtown housing. and encouraging businesses to locate in the area. Furthermore, additional businesses are in the planning stages in collaboration with Go Forward Pine Bluff; for instance, the go-kart track and putt-putt golf.

I see Go Forward Pine Bluff as a benefit to the area. Working with other entities such as L.E.A.P. (Leadership, Education, Accountability and Pipeline), TEACH Pine Bluff incentive, and the Educator Preparatory Program, it is helping enhance the education system in Pine Bluff with programs that will attract qualified teachers, retain teachers, and assist in training and mentoring those who desire to become educators. This alliance has completed some of the strategies like offering tuition to teachers who desire to obtain a master's degree and providing financial opportunities for teachers to obtain National Board Certification.

Other areas still in progress with Go Forward Pine Bluff will improve quality of life: employability training with the development of the Workforce Development Task Force, classes and workshops being held at the Generator, and a summer internship pilot program, as well as neighborhood associations to improve safety, property value and provide cleaner streets.

Go Forward Pine Bluff is in the process of initiating and completing strategies for the improvement of Pine Bluff, a great city to live in. Vote in favor of improving a place you call home. Vote for Go Forward Pine Bluff.

DOROTHY ARMSTRONG

Pine Bluff

We don't know it all

As we get older, life should have a humbling effect on us. We begin to understand how little we know compared to what's out there (infinite). If we don't know this, it's a problem. If your preacher doesn't understand this, please leave and find another church.

Jesus didn't tolerate religious know-it-alls, and neither should we. The Lord looked down from heaven upon the children of men to see if any did understand and seek God. A little humility would help us all to get along better and preserve our country and freedom.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Paying for its defense

Just my opinion: If the Legislature passes a law, and the governor enacts it, and it is later determined to be unconstitutional, shouldn't they be responsible for the cost of defending it, not the taxpayers of Arkansas?

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock