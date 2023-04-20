LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Georgia Game 1

Arkansas 2 Georgia 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks took the lead after just two batters.

Tavian Josenberger drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double by Peyton Stovall into the right-center gap. Stovall came around to score on a single into right field from Ben McLaughlin.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are looking for their second SEC road series win this season. Arkansas will be without key contributors due to injuries across the pitching staff and batting lineup.

Arkansas reliever Brady Tygart was questionable to make his return to the diamond against the Bulldogs but did not make the 27-man travel roster. Additionally, senior outfielder Jared Wegner has been ruled out for the series due to a hairline fracture on his thumb.

Georgia's top starter Jaden Woods is not available to pitch against the Razorbacks due to arm soreness.

Pitching Matchup: Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (6-1, 2.81 ERA) vs. Georgia RHP Kolten Smith (1-1, 4.80 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen LF

4. Diggs RF

5. McLaughlin DH

6. Cali 3B

7. Slavens 1B

8. Polk C

9. Bolton SS