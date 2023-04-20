Police beat: LR man, 21, held in April 10 shooting

LR man, 21, held in April 10 shooting

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this month, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Cededrick Harris, 21, of Little Rock at the 12th Street police substation around 10:19 a.m. Wednesday after a witness to an April 10 shooting on Richsmith Cove that left a man critically injured identified him as a suspect.

The witness said Harris matches the appearance of one of the alleged shooters seen on surveillance camera footage, the report states.

Harris faces felony charges of committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening, the jail's online inmate roster showed.