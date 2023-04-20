‘Masters’ pieces: Ballet Arkansas premieres works based on Schubert quartet with live accompaniment

Four celebrated choreographers are collaborating on four works, each one based on a movement of a Franz Schubert string quartet, for Ballet Arkansas' "Modern Masters" concert this weekend.

As has been the case for previous concerts in this vein, the ballet company is also partnering with musicians — in this case, the Arkansas Symphony's Rockefeller Quartet (Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello), which will perform Schubert's String Quartet No. 14 in d minor, known as "Death and the Maiden."

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

Celeste Lopez-Keranen and Andrew Przybylowics (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) The first three movements will represent world premieres:

◼️ "Presto," choreographed by Yuri Yanowsky, former principal dancer of the Boston Ballet and artistic curator of Festival Ballet Providence

◼️ "Andante," choreographed by Šimon Kubán, on the faculty of Prague Chamber Ballet

◼️ "Scherzo," choreographed by Yoshito Sakuraba, director of New York City-based Abarukas.

And the fourth movement is a regional premiere: "Allegro," choreographed by Yuka Oba-Muschiana, principal dancer of the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Ballet.

The concert reunites Oba-Muschiana with a former protege, Ballet Arkansas company dancer Celeste Lopez-Keranen, with whom she danced at Grand Rapids Ballet.

"Yuka has a graceful and generous presence in the studio, and her warmth transforms the rehearsal process," Lopez-Keranen says. "When creating a new work, Yuka takes a journey with her cast. She knows exactly how to get the most out of the dancers, while inspiring them throughout the process."

Also on the program: "Reflections," originally staged by the Joffrey Ballet in 1976 by Gerald Arpino, one of that company's founders, set to Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "Variations on a Rococo Theme" for cello and orchestra.

Ballet Arkansas company member Layla Terrell (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Our presentation of Arpino's work within the '22-23 season means we will be recognized among other prestigious companies as a part of the Gerald Arpino Centennial, a yearlong celebration of the life and legacy of one of America's most illustrious choreographers," says Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director.

The Arpino Foundation, the official body charged with protecting and licensing Arpino's works, describes "Reflections" as "a neoclassical, pure dance ballet and a perfect example of the Arpino style — high lifts, a flying pace and classic beauty."

'Modern Masters'