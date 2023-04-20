Memphis rises up as Morant sits out

MEMPHIS -- The Memphis Grizzlies learned about an hour before tipoff they wouldn't have their two-time All-Star point guard, with Ja Morant's bruised right hand aching too much to take the court.

They gave their teammate more time to heal.

Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds, and the Grizzlies tied their first-round Western Conference series at 1-1 Wednesday night by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93.

"Obviously, this is a big win for us," Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said. "You know, great performance from him (Tillman), other guys as well."

No. 2 seed Memphis sat Morant after he tested the right hand originally hurt April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated driving to the basket in the opening loss to the Lakers. He had more exams on the hand before being declared inactive and watched from the bench with his hand bandaged.

Jenkins called the move a "collective decision" as the Grizzlies hope Morant continues the improvement he's shown the past couple days and will be back sooner than later. Jenkins wouldn't guarantee when that will be. Game 3 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

"Hopefully over the next couple of days, there's more significant improvement," Jenkins said.

Morant's teammates made sure Memphis didn't miss him.

The Grizzlies led by as much as 20 and had fans waving their towels chanting "Whoop That Trick" with 30 seconds left with this series guaranteed a return to Memphis for Game 5. The Grizzlies were able to dribble out the final seconds for the win.

Jones credited Tillman, a third-year player from Michigan State, with bringing a needed dynamic when he plays as he did. The Grizzlies don't have center Steven Adams nor key reserve Brandon Clarke this series because of injuries.

"He was big time for us tonight and a big reason why we got the win," guard Tyus Jones said.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, scored 18 points for Memphis. Desmond Bane had 17, while Jones had 10 points and eight assists after having an hour's notice he would start for Morant.

But LeBron James noted that Jones has led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio for five consecutive seasons, the longest such streak in NBA history. Memphis gave him starter money last summer to stick around for his seventh season.

"They're just as dangerous a team when Tyus is starting," James said. "They don't miss a beat, and we knew that. No matter if Ja's in the game. If Ja's starting, dangerous. If Tyus is starting, dangerous. It didn't change our approach."

James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his 103rd career playoff game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He tied Tim Duncan for fourth-most all-time. Only Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stand ahead of him.

Reserve Rui Hachimura had another strong performance with 20 points. Anthony Davis struggled mightily after posting a double-double in the opener, going 4 of 14 and finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Lakers, winners of 11 of their previous 13, had a four-game winning streak snapped. Now they head home after never leading by more than three, and that came on the first points of the game.

Los Angeles had five of its 10 turnovers in the first quarter, and Memphis turned those into 10 points to take control with a 22-8 run. That included back to-back three-pointers in the span of 10 seconds from rookie David Roddy, then Kennard, who also drew a foul for a four-point play.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said their on-ball individual defense has to be better against a physical defensive team.

"That throws everyone's rhythm off," Ham said of the turnovers.

With Bane scoring 10 points, Memphis led 30-19 after the first. Jackson made his first three-pointer with 58 seconds left, and the Grizzlies went into the half up 59-44 after outscoring the Lakers 29-25 in the second.

Hachimura scored 11 in the third and helped the Lakers trim a Memphis lead that reached 66-46 to 73-67. The Grizzlies finished the quarter on a 10-4 run to push the lead to 83-71 going into the fourth.

The Lakers never got closer than 94-88 in the final quarter on a James' layup with 3:10 remaining. Memphis scored five in a row to push it back to double digits.

Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks (24) react during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura looks to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant holds his injured hand during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the first half of Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., rear, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins calls to players during Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

