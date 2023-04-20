MLB Best Bet for Friday Night: This AL West Game Looks Like a Mismatch

If youre looking to get in on the action at SI Sportsbook this weekend, here is a best bet for Fridays slate of games along with some players to watch over the weekend for props and/or DFS play.

Texas Rangers -1.5 (+120) vs. Oakland

The Rangers (12-6) have gotten off to a scorching start to the season. Their 6.22 runs scored per game is second only to the Tampa Bay Rays (7.00), and they are keeping up this pace even without star shortstop Corey Seager. They are 11-7 against the spread (61.6%), which is tied for fifth-best in the major leagues.

It hasnt just been the hitting that has been excellent for the Rangers, either. As a team, Rangers starters have the 11th-best ERA (4.08) and their bullpen is the fourth-strongest in the league with an ERA of 2.71.

David Banks/USA Today Sports

Jon Gray gets the start on Friday for Texas. Hes allowed five earned runs across 14 innings pitched this season for an ERA of 3.21.

On the other side of this game are the Oakland As (3-16). As starters have a league-worst 8.59 ERA and the bullpen is the second-most generous in the league -- allowing more than 6.5 runs per contest this season.

Lefty JP Sears gets the start for Oakland, and he has been on one of the brighter spots for the As, allowing eight earned runs across 15⅔ innings pitched for an ERA of 4.60.

The Rangers have not been particularly good vs. southpaws this season but Oaklands 3.42 runs per game is unlikely to be enough run support to keep the As within the run-line. Oakland is 7-12 ATS this year (36.8%).

One of the best teams in baseball is facing off with a division rival that has the worst record in the major leagues. Lets not overthink this. Take the plus money for the Rangers to cover the run line.

Saturday players to target

Eugenio Suarez (SEA)

Its a small sample size, but in 11 career at-bats vs. Miles Mikolas, Suarez has three extra-base hits including two home runs. Mikolas has struggled to start the season, allowing a slugging rate in the bottom 4% of the league. Suarez is slugging 1.182 across those 11 career at-bats, and Ill be using him for my DFS lineups on Sunday.

Hunter Renfroe (LAA)

Renfroe is hitting .304 with three home runs and an OPS of 1.000 across 23 career at-bats vs. Zack Greinke. Mike Trout and Gio Urshela also have impressive numbers vs. the veteran righty. Couple that with a league-worst Kansas City Royals bullpen, and the Angels should win this game at home with the L.A. hitters being an enticing stack for your DFS lineups.

Sunday player to target

Yu Darvish (SD)

Across 154 batters faced, Yu Darvish has dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks, holding them to a mere .221 batting average and .224 OBP with only seven home runs allowed. The Padres should be feeling frisky with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup, and Darviish is worth a start for your DFS lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.