Montour’s two goals permit Florida to knot series at 1-1

BOSTON -- Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games.

The Panthers -- the NHL's top regular-season team last season -- tied the best-of-seven series and head home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. There will be a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday.

Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie, Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance goal, then Montour scored again for Florida and Eetu Luostarinen added an empty netter with 2:25 to play to make it 6-2.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots, and Sam Bennett and Eric Staal also scored for the Panthers, who seemed overmatched by the NHL-best Bruins in a 3-1 series-opening loss.

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal, and Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who won their last eight -- and 15 of their last 16 -- regular-season games while setting NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

Bennett, who missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, took advantage of a turnover by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the Boston zone. Matthew Tkachuk kept it in, and slid it ahead to Bennett, who reached out to corral it and then extended to poke it between Ullmark's pads.

But the Panthers had an even worse turnover with a man advantage, when Anthony Duclair gave it right to Marchand for the short-handed goal that made it 1-1. Two minutes later, the Panthers were back in the lead when Staal beat Ullmark, but Boston made it 2-2 just as a power play was expiring on Dmitry Orlov's shot that went in off Bertuzzi's skate.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron missed his second consecutive playoff game. After sitting out Game 1 with what was called an illness, the team conceded that he had an unspecified upper body injury.

The French Canadian Bergeron left after the first period of their final regular-season game -- in Montreal. The game meant nothing to Boston except a chance to extend its record for the most wins and points in NHL history.

HURRICANES 4,

ISLANDERS 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lift Carolina past New York, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Staal's pass came from the left side near the boards and found Fast loose on the right for the finish over Sorokin's pad, ending a game that had seen Carolina blow a two-goal lead before rallying to force overtime.

Paul Stastny, Stefan Noesen and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta had 23 saves.

Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, and Sorokin finished with 32 saves.

The Hurricanes took the series opener Monday night, scoring twice with the man advantage -- their first multi-goal game on the power play since early March -- before the teams shared a scoreless 37-minute grind to the horn in Carolina's 2-1 win.

This time, Carolina grabbed an early lead on Stastny's deflection from the top of the crease then pushed ahead 2-0 on a bouncing own-goal off the stick of the Islanders' Sebastian Aho, coming off Noesen's dump-in on a power play.

Yet the Islanders responded with three straight goals, including Barzal -- who missed the last 23 regular-season games with a lower-body injury -- converting a bad open-ice turnover from Brady Skjei by turning around Brett Pesce and whipping the puck past Raanta in the final minute of the second.

Nelson made it 3-2 when he took a pass ahead from Palmieri, got past Martin Necas and beat Raanta from the left side at 9:18 of the third. Slavin answered from a steep left-corner angle roughly three minutes later, bouncing the puck off the right side of Sorokin's helmet and inside the far post to ultimately send it to overtime.





NHL playoffs

All times Central

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Carolina 4, NY Islanders 3 (OT)

Carolina leads series, 2-0

Florida 6, Boston 3

Series tied, 1-1

Dallas 7, Minnesota 3

Series tied, 1-1

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

Series tied, 1-1

TODAY’S GAMES

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m

Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

NY Rangers lead series 1-0

Seattle at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle leads series 1-0

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg leads series 1-0





New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) loses control of the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Stepan (21) vies for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) tries to gather in the puck next to goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with Cal Clutterbuck (15) and Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) and Sebastian Aho (20) nearby during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Paul Stastny (26) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with Jaccob Slavin (74), Seth Jarvis (24) and Teuvo Teravainen, left, during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) clears the puck away from New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) reaches for the puck around New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

