Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has a memoir and a "warning" coming out this fall. In "Oath and Honor," she'll write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the siege of the U.S. Capitol. "The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney said in a statement released this week by Little, Brown and Co., which will publish her book Nov. 14. "It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans," Cheney said. "When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?" Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was a leading Republican voice for years, but she parted with many of her colleagues over Trump's claims of voting fraud and her position as vice chair of the congressional committee that investigated the Capitol riot. Cheney has said she wants to ensure that Trump, who has announced his candidacy for 2024, will never be president again. Once a dominant presence in Wyoming politics, Cheney was defeated in the Republican primary last summer by Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by Trump.

A memoir from the top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the deadliest days of the covid-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, will come out in the fall. Union Square & Co. will release "What's Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis" on Oct. 24. Melissa DeRosa was secretary to the governor from 2017 until she resigned in August 2021, just before Cuomo announced his own resignation. She was the first woman to hold the position -- and was known for appearing at the governor's side during his daily pandemic briefings, occasionally answering reporters' detailed policy questions. She was among Cuomo's chief defenders, and a lightning rod for critics of how the administration handled the pandemic and harassment allegations against the governor. Cuomo has denied those allegations. DeRosa this week described the book as a chance for her to reflect, to set the record straight and to give an insider's account of tumultuous events. She said "nothing goes unaddressed" in the book. "It's my turn ... to give a different perspective from the person who was in the room, from the person who lived it, not from someone who was sitting on the sidelines throwing stones," she said. DeRosa declined to preview any of the "fly on the wall" accounts in the book or to give her current opinion of Cuomo, saying only that "he can defend himself."