Two Arkansas banks release results today

Home BancShares Inc. and Bank OZK both are scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results today.

Conway-based Home BancShares is scheduled to issue its earnings report before the stock market opens, followed by a 1 p.m. conference call with the bank's management team. The call can be accessed at (833) 470-1428, passcode: 716837. A replay will be available until April 27 at (866) 813-9403, passcode: 964704.

Bank OZK of Little Rock has scheduled its release its earnings report after the market closes today and a conference call with the lender's leadership team at 10 a.m. Friday. OZK's earnings report will include management comments -- available at ir.ozk.com -- related to financial highlights. The conference call also can be accessed through the investor relations site.

Home, operating as Centennial Bank in most markets, has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, south Alabama, Texas and New York City, with offices in Texas operating as Happy Bank.

Bank OZK has branches in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi.

-- Andrew Moreau

U.S. awards $3.7M to Arkansas Capital

Arkansas Capital Corp. of Little Rock has been awarded $3.7 million in federal funds to expand lending and investment activities in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Funding through the U.S. Department of Treasury targets communities suffering economic losses created by the pandemic.

The Treasury initiative is part of the agency's Community Development Financial Institutions Equitable Recovery Program, which supports more than 600 lenders that deliver financing in distressed counties where 20% or more of residents have lived in poverty for the past 30 years.

"We are proud of our track record and strong reputation for providing critical investments to the people and places that need it the most," said Arkansas Capital Chief Executive Officer Sam Walls. "These funds will help us further stimulate economic growth and empower entrepreneurs to create equal opportunity for everyone in these communities to thrive."

-- Andrew Moreau

7.3% Bank OZK gain leads index up 10.72

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 785.44, up 10.72.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged as the S&P 500 index remains within reach of the February 2nd high near the 4,200 level as interest rate sensitive sectors including utilities, real estate, and financials outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Bank OZK shares rose 7.3% to lead the index Wednesday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.