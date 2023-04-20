GOLF

Tiger undergoes surgery

Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone, putting in doubt whether he plays any more majors this year. Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in February 2021. The surgery took place in New York. Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Fla., to begin rehabilitating. Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV he was driving crashed off a suburban coastal Los Angeles road at about 85 mph and tumbled down the side of a hill. The injuries were so severe, Woods said, that doctors contemplated amputation.

FOOTBALL

LB Dave Wilcox dies

Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 80. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wilcox, who is also the father of California football coach Justin Wilcox, died on Wednesday. The Hall did not disclose a cause of death. Wilcox was drafted out of Oregon in 1964 by the 49ers and the Houston Oilers of the AFL. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the game's best and most durable linebackers during his era. Wilcox was known his physical style that neutralized tight ends at the line of scrimmage but also was accomplished in coverage with 14 career interceptions. Wilcox missed only one game during his 11-year career, was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 1971 and 1972 and a second-team selection in 1967.

BASKETBALL

Kings' coach earns honor

When he was introduced last June as coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown didn't make any grand proclamations or wild predictions. He talked about work. He talked about culture. He talked about winning. "One of the main reasons I was brought here," Brown said that day, "was to bring some leadership." Ask around, and no coach did a better job leading this season than Brown. He was announced Wednesday as the unanimous winner of the NBA's Coach of the Year award, an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings end a 17-year playoff drought. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot. Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists were Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault and Boston's Joe Mazzulla.

Wizards fire GM Sheppard

The Washington Wizards fired General Manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season. Owner Ted Leonsis announced the move, saying the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing, and a search for new leadership will begin immediately. Sheppard's dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted this same record this season.

SOCCER

U.S. ties Mexico

Jesus Ferreira scored in the 81st minute on a counterattack that began when a Carlos Rodriguez's shot hit off the crossbar, giving the United States a 1-1 tie against Mexico on Wednesday night in an exhibition missing most top players on both teams. Uriel Antuna scored off an American giveaway in the 55th minute. After Matt Miazga's giveaway to Atuna led to Rodriguez's shot off the crossbar, Miazga lofted the rebound from inside his penalty area to Sergino Dest, who dribbled through the midfield and passed to Alan Sonora. Sonora sent the ball wide to Jordan Morris, who crossed toward a streaking Ferreira. Defender Luis Chavez tried to clear and the ball glanced off a foot to Ferreira, who directed the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from 7 yards out for his eighth goal in 18 international appearances.

TENNIS

Sabalenka advances

Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals at the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday in Stuttgart, Germany. The Australian Open champion has reached the final in Stuttgart for two consecutive years but has yet to win the clay-court tournament. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, has beaten Sabalenka only once in six career meetings. Coco Gauff, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur also recorded victories. The fifth-seeded Gauff fought off a deciding-set comeback from Veronika Kudermetova to win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) and move into the second round. Rybakina won five games in a row to seal a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier after trailing 3-1 in the second set.

Djokovic overcomes slow start

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had to rally from a set down to beat 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 at the Srpska (Bosnia) Open on Wednesday. Djokovic, coming off an early exit at Monte Carlo, was also down an early break in the decider before advancing to the quarterfinals at the clay-court tournament. The 35-year-old Serb recovered from a slow start to drop just two points on his serve in the second set. Djokovic, playing just his third match on clay this season, needed two hours, 38 minutes to put away the young Frenchman.

HOCKEY

Leaf's Bunting suspended

Toronto's Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for a head shot on Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak in the teams' first-round series opener. Bunting will now miss Games 2, 3 and 4. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday after a phone hearing with Bunting to discuss the play. Bunting was given a match Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper generally deferred to the league when asked about Bunting's hit Tuesday night but said it "checks all the boxes" for supplemental discipline.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during the 2nd round of the WTA Stuttgart tennis match at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns the ball to Germany's Jule Niemeier during a WTA tour tennis match in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Coco Gauff from the USA returns the ball to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during a WTA tour tennis match in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Coco Gauff from the USA reacts during her WTA tour tennis match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Germany's Jule Niemeier walks off the court as Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina shakes hands with the umpire after their WTA tour tennis match in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Rybakina won the match 2 sets to 0. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

