Oklahoma hit by multiple tornadoes





COLE, Okla. -- Strong storms including tornadoes, strong winds and hail began their move Wednesday through parts of the central U.S.

The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in the evening for Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa, with forecasters warning people to find shelter. Central Oklahoma was seeing multiple tornadoes with damage reported.

Late Wednesday KFOR-TV, Channel 4 reported residents south of Oklahoma City had told of being trapped in underground shelters. There were also reports of mailboxes being blown away, forcing emergency crews to use GPS to find addresses, according to the McClain County sheriff.

Two people in the town of Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt, the television station reported.

The National Weather Service was warning just before 10 p.m. that a storm with a tornado was moving toward the city of Shawnee. The storm was showing erratic behavior, and the weather service advised residents to take cover.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people.



