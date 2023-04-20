ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Opera star Lewis coming home to sing at alma mater

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

MUSIC: Soprano homecoming

Soprano Kristin Lewis, an Arkansas native, University of Central Arkansas alumna and opera star in North America and Europe, joins the Conway Symphony Orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov for a program titled "Luminous! The CSO with Kristin Lewis," 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Tickets are $25-$45, $10 for children with a paying adult, free for UCA students free with ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

Composer homecoming

Cellist, composer and Arkansas native Jeremy Crosmer and pianist Jeannette Fang will give a recital, under the auspices of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, free for students. A meet-and-greet reception follows. Visit chambermusicLR.com.

Also this weekend, Crosmer and his sister, Arkansas Symphony violinist Charlotte Crosmer, will solo with the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra and conductor Gabriel Bruce in his piece "Homecoming" as part of a concert by all three ASO Youth Ensembles — also the Prelude Orchestra conducted by Drew Irvin and Academy Orchestra conducted by Tom Mcdonald — at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mills High School, 708 E. Dixon Road, Little Rock.

Tickets are $5, free for children 18 and younger. Visit arkansassymphony.org/news-events/spring-concert-2023. For more information, email dhill@arkansassymphony.org.

Cellist and composer Jeremy Crosmer plays a recital today for the the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock at St. Marks Episcopal Church in Little Rock and solos with his sister, Charlotte, with the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra on Saturday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Percussion pow-wow

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Percussion Ensemble and Trojan Steel Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

Meanwhile, UALR's second annual Percussion Day on Saturday will bring high school percussionists from around the state to campus for a free day of performances (including groups from Springdale Har-Ber High School, The Academies of West Memphis, and Star City High School) and clinics by Smith and Justin Bunting. Register at tinyurl.com/bdessrbm. For more information, email jbunting@ualr.edu.

Prize winners solo

Violinist Basil Alter and pianist Xinyue Yang, grand prize winners in the Delta Symphony Orchestra's 2023 Young Artist Competition, join the orchestra and conductor Neale Bartee for the orchestra's Young Artist Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Alter, from Memphis, will perform Camille Saint-Saens' "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso." Yang, from Rochester, N.Y., will solo in the first movement, "Allegro ma non tanto," of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3.

The DSO Junior High Chorus consists of singers from Annie Camp and MacArthur junior highs in Jonesboro and schools from surrounding districts — Greene County Tech, Buffalo Island Central, Brookland, Westside and Valley View. Tickets are $20-$35. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets.

Delta Roots

Bluesman Paul Thorn headlines the third annual Delta Roots Festival, 11 a.m. Saturday April 22, 116 Cherry St., Helena/West Helena. The 11-hour extravaganza on the banks of the Mississippi River also features The Divas on Fire; the Oxford AllStars; Earl & Them, led by Earl Cate of the Cate Brothers; Calvin Lee; John Mohead; guitarist C.W. Gatlin; the Billy Jeter Band; and Fonky Donkey. Tickets are $25. Visit Deltarootsmusicfest.eventbrite.com.

Big-band concert

Trumpeter James Morrison and top regional jazz musicians join forces for a big-band concert, 7 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium in Arkansas Hall at Henderson State University, 118 Henderson St., Arkadelphia. Tickets are $14.99, $9.99 for students. Visit hsu.edu/morrison. For more information, email bucknej@hsu.edu.

THEATER: Royal 'Dolly'

The Royal Players stage "Hello, Dolly!" (music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder's play "The Matchmaker"), 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 27-29 and 2 p.m. Sunday and April 30 at the Royal Theatre, 111 N. Market St., Benton. Tickets are $18; $15 for senior citizens 60-plus, members of the military and college students with ID; $8 for K-12 students. Visit TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com. For more information, call (501) 315-5483.

Vital 'Wizard'

New York-based Vital Theatre Company puts its one-hour version of the "The Wizard of Oz" — originally adapted, designed and directed by Michael Schloegl — onstage with a cast of six actors, puppet Munchkins, one flying monkey and "a funny witch," 6 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. The show is aimed primarily at audiences age 2-7. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. The show and party are fundraisers for the Reynolds Main Stage Education Series. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012.

Pine Bluff 'Web'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, stages "Charlotte's Web," adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette from the E.B. White classic, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Sponsor is Relyance Bank. Tickets are $18, $13 for senior citizens and center members, $10 for students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

OBU 'Poppins'

Ouachita Baptist University's theater arts department stages "Mary Poppins" (music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, based on the Disney movie and the books by P.L. Travers), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Jones Performing Arts Center at OBU, 409 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Tickets are $12, $10 for Henderson State University students, free (one ticket per) for OBU students. Call (870) 245-5555 or visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

ART: Argenta exhibit

"Ooh Child," a multimedia figurative exhibit of art by Lisa Krannichfeld, opens with a Third Friday Art Walk reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The exhibit remains up through May 12. Library hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 687-1061 or visit NLRlibrary.org.

Glasswork pop-up

Art Group Gallery, in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, hosts a "James Hayes Pop Up," featuring Hayes' glasswork (Hayes will also be present), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (501) 690-2193 or visit artgrouparkansas.com.

DANCE: Listening with eyes

Listen With Your Eyes Dance Troupe performs a program titled "Resurgence," including the debut of Listen With Your Eyes Youth Dance Ensemble, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Parnell Auditorium, at the Arkansas School for the Deaf, 2400 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The troupe's mission is to provide a platform for deaf/hard of hearing and hearing dancers "to showcase their talents, connect with each other, and break down barriers through the art of dance." Tickets are $10-$25. Visit tinyurl.com/3v4js6wz.

ETC.: Spa City 'Tinkerfest'

Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs, hosts its seventh Tinkerfest science and arts festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, featuring more than 25 interactive, one-day-only experiment stations to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) concepts through hands-on activities. Presenter is Smile Hot Springs-Erwin & Barnett Dentistry. It's included with the museum's general admission — $12, $10 for children 3-12 and senior citizens 65 and older, $11 for teachers and members of the military. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.