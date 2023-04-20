Sections
Outdoors calendar

Today at 2:15 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

APRIL

21 UAM chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Eli Huddleston (979) 476-1951 or eh044845@uamont.edu

22 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Little River County Fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MAY

4 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

12 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or william.ginger@ml.com

20 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Old Brookshire's building. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

JUNE

8 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Tin Cup Golf Tournament. Pine Bluff Country Club. (501) 47-6874 or tyler@agff.org

AUGUST

5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Ouachita River. Camden ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

26 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

SEPTEMBER

23 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Birdie Hunters Golf Tournament. Ridge Pointe Country Club, Jonesboro. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

30 South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Open Division Trap Tournament. Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

OCTOBER

28 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. AWA building, Lonoke. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com

