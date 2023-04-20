Patriot missiles arrive to fortify Ukrainian skies





KYIV, Ukraine -- American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.

Also Wednesday, the Pentagon said the U.S. is sending Ukraine another $325 million in military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches.

It is the 36th package of Pentagon stocks to go to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, and it brings total U.S. military aid to nearly $36 billion.

The U.S. agreed in October to send the surface-to-air systems, which can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles such as those that Russia has used to bombard residential areas and the Ukrainian power grid.

"Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure," Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet.

The missiles are the latest contribution from Western allies, who have also pledged tanks, artillery and some types of fighter jets as Ukraine gears up for an expected counteroffensive.

Reznikov thanked the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, without saying how many missile systems had been delivered or when they arrived.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said late Tuesday that delivery of the systems would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock out Russian targets at a greater distance.

Germany's federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed that to lawmakers Wednesday in Berlin.

Germany has also delivered the second of four medium-range IRIS-T air defense systems that it pledged last year, Baerbock said.

Reznikov said he first asked for Patriot systems when visiting the U.S. in August 2021, five months before Russia's full-scale invasion and seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. He described possessing the system as "a dream" but said he was told in the U.S. at the time that it was "impossible."

Ukrainian personnel have been trained on the Patriot battery, which requires up to 90 troops to operate and maintain.

"Our air defenders have mastered [the Patriot systems] as far as they could. And our partners have kept their word," Reznikov wrote.

Experts have cautioned that the system's effectiveness is limited and that it may not significantly change the shape of the war, even though it will add to Ukraine's arsenal against its bigger enemy.

The Patriot was first deployed by the U.S. in the 1980s. The system costs approximately $4 million per missile, and the launchers cost about $10 million each, analysts say. At such a cost, it's not advantageous to use the Patriot to shoot down the smaller, cheaper Iranian drones that Russia has been buying and using in Ukraine.

CHINESE DENIALS

In other developments Wednesday, China denied recent reports that Chinese drones have been found on Ukraine battlefields. China has insisted that it will not help arm Russia, one of its key allies.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement that Beijing maintains strict control over the export of drones in keeping with international standards preventing them from being used for nonpeaceful purposes.

China, which has repeatedly criticized the U.S. and other countries' support for Ukraine as "adding fuel to the fire" of the war, has an "objective and fair stance" and seeks peace, the statement said.

Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he recently visited Moscow-controlled parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson and easternmost Luhansk provinces.

"The purpose of the trip was to meet with the military, whom I did not want to distract for a long time and a long distance from the deployment of the units they command," he said.

Kyiv officials have reported daily civilian, but not military, casualties from Russian bombardment.

At least four civilians were killed and 27 others were wounded Tuesday and overnight, Ukraine's defense ministry reported.

A 50-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were killed in a Russian airstrike on a border town in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in televised remarks.

Russian forces launched 12 rocket, artillery, mortar, tank and drone attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing one civilian at a market in the center of Kherson, the region's namesake capital, and a nearby school, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A woman was killed and another was wounded in northern Ukraine after Russian forces shelled the border village of Richki from multiple rocket launchers, the local military administration said.

Russian forces also fired exploding drones at Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

U.S. MILITARY AID

The U.S. has declined to say exactly how much munitions will be sent to Ukraine as part of their military aid, but the latest package resembles other recent deliveries, which included rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and howitzers, as well as an array of other missiles and anti-tank ammunition. It will all be pulled from Pentagon stocks, so it can go quickly to the front lines.

A Ukrainian official warned on Monday that it is only a matter of time before his country is militarily prepared to begin its counteroffensive. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv that the offensive against Russian troops will start when Ukraine's troops are ready. And he said deliveries of armored vehicles and ammunition are key to the launch.

Ukrainian troops who were trained recently in how to use the Patriot missile system are expected to return to Ukraine soon.

U.S. officials have been rushing to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses amid worries that Putin will decide that he is ready to redeploy his air force, which has largely sat out the war, in an effort to gain ground.

Officials say that Ukraine's air defenses, which troops keep on the move to avoid Russian strikes, have done a good job of keeping Russian war planes out of the skies over most of the country.

A recent leak of classified information included a number of documents detailing the timeline for weapon deliveries to Ukraine and previously unreleased assessments about how quickly the Ukrainian military could run out of critical air-defense munitions. They included projections that missile stocks could be exhausted as soon as late this month or May, which would provide greater opportunities for devastating Russian air and artillery strikes.

Danilov echoed other Ukrainian leaders who said they didn't see the leak as gravely damaging future offensives, stressing that Ukraine doesn't share highly sensitive information with anyone.

The announcement of the new U.S. aid comes before Friday's meeting in Germany of defense and military leaders from more than 50 countries to discuss and plan for future Ukraine security assistance. The Ukraine Contact Group was formed about a year ago by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to better coordinate the military aid, weapons and training for Ukraine. Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, will both attend the meeting.

The new U.S. aid package includes demolition munitions to clear routes, more than 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition, four logistics support vehicles, spare parts, and equipment for harbor security and maintenance and repair.

Officials have said the weapons and other equipment will help as Ukraine prepares to shift from what has been a long and bloody winter stalemate, focused on heavy fighting in Ukraine's east, particularly around the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk province.

While the fighting has been brutal, not much territory has changed hands. Moscow controls about half of Donetsk, and capturing Bakhmut would be a stepping stone to seizing the remaining half.

Pentagon officials say that the front lines remain static, with both sides exchanging significant amounts of artillery fire.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Pemble, Yuras Karmanau, Christopher Bodeen, Geir Moulson and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press and by Helene Cooper of The New York Times.



Ukrainian soldiers fire a D-30 howitzer at the front line Wednesday near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. (AP/Roman Chop)



A part of a Russian rocket is seen in an agricultural field as a farmer works on a tractor during the sowing campaign in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a hospital near Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



FILE - Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 6, 2023. Ukraines defense minister said Wednesday April 19, 2023 his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)



FILE - Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017. Ukraines defense minister said Wednesday April 19, 2023 his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)





