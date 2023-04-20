LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Paul Thorn at Rev Room; Arkadelics play Fordyce

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 -11:45 p.m.: Paul Thorn ($25)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Dreamwell, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Colour Design, B.L.A.S.T
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: Emily Nenni, The Church Fires ($10)
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St.; (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.org
7:30 p.m.: Tony McManus ($35)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Third Thursday Food Trucks — The Main Street Station, 303 N. Main St.; (501) 777-5758
6-8:30 p.m.: The Ridgewalkers
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Clayton Maza
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cole Huddleston
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8:30 p.m. The Brook & The Bluff, with Savannah Conley ($20)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
7 p.m.: Giovannie & The Hired Guns, with Austin Upchurch ($20-$25)
HEBER SPRINGS
◼️ Heber Springs Performing Arts Center, 1100 W. Pine St.; (501) 882-3600
7:30 p.m.: Big John Miller Band (free)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
7-10 p.m.: "Best Damn Blues Jam" with Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
7-10 p.m.: Dean Agus
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231
7 p.m.: Marty Edwards and Wendy T — tribute to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton ($35)
OZARK
◼️ Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain, 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop; (479) 667-1919 ; backwoodsmusicfestival.com
Noon to 3 a.m. today — Sunday. Entertainers too numerous to list but include: Keller Williams, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Arkansauce, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dirt Floor Doctors, Eureka Strings, Prophunter, Trippy Hippy and many more. Prices vary with or without camping. See website.
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Piano Man
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999
8-11 p.m.: Dee Dee Jones
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
9 p.m.: Tanya DeSalvo
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Model Village
◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: Elegantefest, Los Reales Del Rio, Rienda Real
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Karaoke (no cover)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Mike Hosch
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl ($7)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam
BEE BRANCH
◼️ Rabbit Ridge Farms, 484 Rabbit Ridge; (501) 335-7777; rabbitridgefarm.com
8-10 p.m.: Tragikly White
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Robert Rauch Band
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Red Oak Ruse ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Shelly Watson
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
5:30 p.m.: The Hardtops ($8)
9 p.m.: Conner Smith, with Mackenzie Carpenter ($15)
FORDYCE
◼️ Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival, Main Street, Fordyce; fordyceonthecottonbeltfestival.com
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Ben Brenner
- 6:15 -7:15 p.m.: Billy Jeter & Friends
- 7:30-8:45 p.m.: D.K. Harrell Blues Band
- 9-10:30 p.m.: Earl & Them
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
8:30 p.m.: Kid Kentucky and the American Badass Band (Kid Rock tribute band), with Pearson Brothers ($18-$75)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Cory & Rob
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
7-11 p.m.: Wood N' Wire
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Andy & Josh
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937
8-11 p.m.: Mr. Lucky
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-9216; waltonartscenter.org
6:30 p.m.: Walker Hayes, with Ingrid Andress and Breland ($35-$119.50)
SEARCY
◼️ Elks Lodge 2247, 318 Evans St.; (501) 268-9737
8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
STUTTGART
◼️ Grand Prairie Center, 2807 U.S. 165; (870) 673-4201, Extension 180; pccua.edu
6:30 p.m.: Zac Dunlap Band, Cam Shelton ($50, includes Crawfish dinner)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Chasing Rita
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333
8 p.m.: Sean Harrison
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins Band
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Stacy Higginbotham
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8:30 p.m.: Bow Wow
◼️ The Copper Experience, 2302 Arch St.; (501) 590-5316
8 p.m.: Ode to TANK with William Shaw of the On Call Band, Mike Walker, Roosevelt Harris
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8:30 p.m.: R&B Only Live $50-$100)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-10 p.m.: Gray Matter
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Covington Creek
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: deFrance
◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com
10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Lucero, with The Shackletons ($35)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3-5 p.m.: Steve Crump
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
9-11:45 p.m.: Jet420 ($8-&60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: The Toasters (no cover)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Mike Hosch
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza, Party at the Plaza, 510 Main St.; (501) 478-3333
2 p.m.: Rebirth Brass Band (free)
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($8)
◼️ The Joint
8-11:59 p.m.: Big Dam Horns
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7:30 p.m.: Kenny Chesney, with Kelsea Ballerini ($53-$153)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Kings Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Mellow Mountain Band ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7 p.m.: Shane Thornton
◼️ Taylor's Made Café, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322
7:30 p.m.: Mama Tryde
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Karla Case Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Christine Jude Duo
FORDYCE
◼️ Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival
- 12- 11:30 p.m.: Blackwater Bayou
- 1:45-3:15 p.m.: Fortunate Sons + One
- 3:30-5 p.m.: The Arkadelics
- 5:15-5:45 p.m.: Cavin Kemble
- 6-7:30 p.m.: Birthday Blues Project
- 8-9:30 p.m.: Natasha Owens
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: The Ultimate Prince Tribute ($15)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
Scotty Austin (formerly of Saving Abel) with Pump 5 ($15-$18)
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Ginger Billy ($35-$50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
1-4 p.m.: Amber Violet
6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7-9 p.m.: Seth Hankerson/Beau Campbell Jazz Ensemble
◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
8:30-11:30: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571
8-11 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Christine DeMeo, with Robyn Adele Anderson
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
7-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: GMG Band
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Cory Cross
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Flashback
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
8 p.m.: Simply Seger — Bob Seger tribute
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
6:30 p.m.: Tyler Childers, with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham (sold out)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective
◼️ Arrow Bar, 110 E. 36th St.; (870) 772-1171
9 p.m.: Alex & Liv
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9:45 p.m.: Living Proof Band
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
CONWAY
◼️ Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St.; (501) 327-7482
3 p.m.: Summertime Jazz
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Rebirth Brass Band, with Noah Richmond's Little Monster ($25-$85)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
LONSDALE
◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com
4 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
5 p.m.: Squirrel Jam 4th Sunday Music Night
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Melbourne Music
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: 10 to the Chest, Sledge, Killer Order
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m.: Puddin Head
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Joey Barrett
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre
7 p.m.: David Davis and the Warrior River Boys
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Mark
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Social Cinema & Garden Snakes, with Fight Test ($10)
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7-10 p.m.: Crystal Hayes
◼️ Jazz in the Park, River Market Pavilion — East, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 320-3503
6-8 p.m.: Genine Latrice Perez
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: The Red Clay Strays ($15)
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Pinata Protest, Skull of the Americas ($10)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road; (501) 794-6656
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Boy George and Culture Club, with Howard Jones and BERLIN, perform Aug. 14 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets, $35-$499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com