LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Paul Thorn at Rev Room; Arkadelics play Fordyce

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 -11:45 p.m.: Paul Thorn ($25)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Dreamwell, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Colour Design, B.L.A.S.T

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Emily Nenni, The Church Fires ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St.; (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.org

7:30 p.m.: Tony McManus ($35)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Third Thursday Food Trucks — The Main Street Station, 303 N. Main St.; (501) 777-5758

6-8:30 p.m.: The Ridgewalkers

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Clayton Maza

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cole Huddleston

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m. The Brook & The Bluff, with Savannah Conley ($20)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Giovannie & The Hired Guns, with Austin Upchurch ($20-$25)

HEBER SPRINGS

◼️ Heber Springs Performing Arts Center, 1100 W. Pine St.; (501) 882-3600

7:30 p.m.: Big John Miller Band (free)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7-10 p.m.: "Best Damn Blues Jam" with Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

7-10 p.m.: Dean Agus

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231

7 p.m.: Marty Edwards and Wendy T — tribute to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton ($35)

OZARK

◼️ Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain, 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop; (479) 667-1919 ; backwoodsmusicfestival.com

Noon to 3 a.m. today — Sunday. Entertainers too numerous to list but include: Keller Williams, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Arkansauce, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dirt Floor Doctors, Eureka Strings, Prophunter, Trippy Hippy and many more. Prices vary with or without camping. See website.

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

8-11 p.m.: Dee Dee Jones

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

9 p.m.: Tanya DeSalvo

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Elegantefest, Los Reales Del Rio, Rienda Real

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Karaoke (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Mike Hosch

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl ($7)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam

BEE BRANCH

◼️ Rabbit Ridge Farms, 484 Rabbit Ridge; (501) 335-7777; rabbitridgefarm.com

8-10 p.m.: Tragikly White

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Robert Rauch Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Red Oak Ruse ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shelly Watson

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

5:30 p.m.: The Hardtops ($8)

9 p.m.: Conner Smith, with Mackenzie Carpenter ($15)

FORDYCE

◼️ Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival, Main Street, Fordyce; fordyceonthecottonbeltfestival.com

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Ben Brenner

6:15 -7:15 p.m.: Billy Jeter & Friends

7:30-8:45 p.m.: D.K. Harrell Blues Band

9-10:30 p.m.: Earl & Them

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8:30 p.m.: Kid Kentucky and the American Badass Band (Kid Rock tribute band), with Pearson Brothers ($18-$75)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Cory & Rob

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7-11 p.m.: Wood N' Wire

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Andy & Josh

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: Mr. Lucky

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-9216; waltonartscenter.org

6:30 p.m.: Walker Hayes, with Ingrid Andress and Breland ($35-$119.50)

SEARCY

◼️ Elks Lodge 2247, 318 Evans St.; (501) 268-9737

8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

STUTTGART

◼️ Grand Prairie Center, 2807 U.S. 165; (870) 673-4201, Extension 180; pccua.edu

6:30 p.m.: Zac Dunlap Band, Cam Shelton ($50, includes Crawfish dinner)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Chasing Rita

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333

8 p.m.: Sean Harrison

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins Band

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Stacy Higginbotham

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8:30 p.m.: Bow Wow

◼️ The Copper Experience, 2302 Arch St.; (501) 590-5316

8 p.m.: Ode to TANK with William Shaw of the On Call Band, Mike Walker, Roosevelt Harris

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8:30 p.m.: R&B Only Live $50-$100)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Gray Matter

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Lucero, with The Shackletons ($35)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Steve Crump

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Jet420 ($8-&60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: The Toasters (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Mike Hosch

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, Party at the Plaza, 510 Main St.; (501) 478-3333

2 p.m.: Rebirth Brass Band (free)

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($8)

◼️ The Joint

8-11:59 p.m.: Big Dam Horns

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7:30 p.m.: Kenny Chesney, with Kelsea Ballerini ($53-$153)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Mellow Mountain Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Taylor's Made Café, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: Mama Tryde

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Karla Case Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Christine Jude Duo

FORDYCE

◼️ Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival

12- 11:30 p.m.: Blackwater Bayou

1:45-3:15 p.m.: Fortunate Sons + One

3:30-5 p.m.: The Arkadelics

5:15-5:45 p.m.: Cavin Kemble

6-7:30 p.m.: Birthday Blues Project

8-9:30 p.m.: Natasha Owens

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: The Ultimate Prince Tribute ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

Scotty Austin (formerly of Saving Abel) with Pump 5 ($15-$18)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Ginger Billy ($35-$50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

1-4 p.m.: Amber Violet

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7-9 p.m.: Seth Hankerson/Beau Campbell Jazz Ensemble

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

8:30-11:30: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

8-11 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Christine DeMeo, with Robyn Adele Anderson

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: GMG Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Cory Cross

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Flashback

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

8 p.m.: Simply Seger — Bob Seger tribute

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

6:30 p.m.: Tyler Childers, with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham (sold out)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Arrow Bar, 110 E. 36th St.; (870) 772-1171

9 p.m.: Alex & Liv

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:45 p.m.: Living Proof Band

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

CONWAY

◼️ Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St.; (501) 327-7482

3 p.m.: Summertime Jazz

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Rebirth Brass Band, with Noah Richmond's Little Monster ($25-$85)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

4 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

5 p.m.: Squirrel Jam 4th Sunday Music Night

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Melbourne Music

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: 10 to the Chest, Sledge, Killer Order

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m.: Puddin Head

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Joey Barrett

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

7 p.m.: David Davis and the Warrior River Boys

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Mark

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Social Cinema & Garden Snakes, with Fight Test ($10)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7-10 p.m.: Crystal Hayes

◼️ Jazz in the Park, River Market Pavilion — East, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 320-3503

6-8 p.m.: Genine Latrice Perez

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: The Red Clay Strays ($15)

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Harakiri for the Sky, Ghost Bath

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Pinata Protest, Skull of the Americas ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road; (501) 794-6656

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Boy George and Culture Club, with Howard Jones and BERLIN, perform Aug. 14 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets, $35-$499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com