Players smart to leave their options open

Purdue's Zach Edey and Arkansas' Jordan Walsh and Davonte Davis made the smart move in declaring for the NBA Draft while leaving the option to return to college.

Despite averaging more than 22 points and 12 rebounds per game for Purdue and being named national Player of the Year, Edey doesn't appear to be a first-round pick, meaning there are no guarantees.

If the 7-4 center, who is originally from Canada, does return for his senior year, he likely could help his stock rise and move into the first round of the NBA Draft next season.

The 6-7 Walsh made the same announcement Wednesday and Davis did last month.

Walsh, a freshman, and Davis, a junior, were the best two defenders on the Razorbacks team this season.

Walsh averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Davis averaged 10.9 and 4.4.

When Nick Smith, who is considered a likely first-round pick, went down, it was Davis who went to the gym on his own and worked on his shooting and became a more important part of the offense in the second half of the season.

If Davis improved as much in his senior year, his odds of making an NBA roster would be greatly improved.

Or Walsh and Davis could opt to play overseas, where they can make decent money but the huge contracts are mostly for soccer players.

If Walsh or Davis are looking for advice, it would be hire a shot doctor like Dennis Nutt to work on their shooting, including shots off the dribble.

Both seem to be really likable young men, and right now they have made a smart decision.

Go, see what your options are, then make a final decision.

Walsh was the fifth Razorback from last year's team to declare for the NBA, along with Smith, Anthony Black, Ricky Council and Davis.

. . .

Urban Meyer, who like so many before him had success as a head football coach in college but not so much in the NFL, has said he is through with coaching.

"That book is closed," Meyer told the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch. "It's going to be TV and grandfather."

Since his controversial season with the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended for him after just 13 games, Meyer has been a television analyst and is much improved from his first attempt after leaving Florida, where he won two national championships.

Meyer returned to coach at Ohio State where he won his third national championship, but ran into trouble when an assistant coach was accused of spousal abuse.

Meyer, 58, most likely will continue to have his name associated with every job that comes open despite what he said.

. . .

Apparently Saturday's $1 million Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs will have a field of seven with four horses shipping in to try for the winner's share of $600,000 including the top two finishers in last month's Santa Anita Handicap.

Stilleto Boy was the upset winner, paying $29.80 on a $2 wager, and Proxy was second. Charge It, who finished second in the Gulfstream Park Mile, and Senor Buscador, who won his last race at Sunland Park in New Mexico, are also entered.

Three who butted heads in Oaklawn's Essex Handicap should round out the field.

Last Samurai won the Essex, Classic Causeway was second and Rated R Superstar, a 10-year-old gelding, was seventh.

It is a field of well-bred older horses, five of which have earned more than $1 million

Saturday is a full card and will also include the $300,000 Bath House Row stakes and the $150,000 Valley of the Vapors Stakes.

After this weekend, Oaklawn will have two more weeks of live racing, with six stakes races, and after that will continue to offer simulcasting.