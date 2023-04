A Hindsville man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot has apparently reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for May 4, according to a notice entered Thursday on his federal court docket in the District of Columbia.

Machacek, a Marine Corps veteran, faces one pending count: Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings, which is a misdemeanor.