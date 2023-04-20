PREP ROUNDUP: Freeman hurls back-to-back perfectos; Farmington wraps up 4A-1 baseball title





SOFTBALL

Hackett 5, Charleston 0

What's better than one perfect game? How about two? On back-to-back days.

Sophomore Makenzie Freeman twirled her second straight perfect game of the week and the 10th of her career in a big shutout win Tuesday against Charleston. Freeman establishes a state record for perfect games.

On Monday, Freeman handcuffed West Fork 21-0 in three innings, striking out all nine batters she faced. Michaelyn Freeman belted a pair of doubles and drove in six runs -- all in the second inning.

Against Charleston, Makenzie Freeman and Charleston's Cadence Wibbing locked into a pitcher's duel for six innings with Hackett holding a 1-0 lead. The Lady Hornets (16-3) blew the game open in the seventh inning, scoring four runs.

Freeman struck out 15 batters in a 64-pitch masterpiece. She was pounding the strike zone as 55 of her 64 pitches were for strikes.

Mackenzie Mendenhall provided plenty of punch at the plate with a double, triple and two RBI. Taylor Nichols also drove in a pair of runs.

Booneville 6, Gentry 5

It was Lexi Franklin Day on Tuesday. Well, maybe not officially, but it should have been.

The Booneville junior had an incredible performance for the Lady'Cats in a one-run win. In the circle, Franklin allowed four hits and struck out 12, but walked seven. At the plate she was a force with a double, triple and walk-off home run as her solo blast to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning was the game-winner.

Roni Tillery, Cameron Parrish and Presley Walker all had two hits for Booneville (13-9).

Hallie Kreger was 2-for-4 with a double for Gentry.

Farmington 18, Huntsville 2

Morgan Uher was 4-for-4 to lead the Lady Cardinals to a run-rule win in 4A-1 Conference action on Tuesday.

Farmington (16-1) belted 20 hits in the win. Reese Shirey, Katie Fleming, Kamryn Uher, Chloe Thomas and Isabella Hulsey all had multiple hits. Fleming and Morgan Uher drove in three runs each.

Kennedy Griggs earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

Greenwood 1-3, Mountain Home 0-2

The Lady Bulldogs swept a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday to move into second place in the conference.

In the 1-0 win in the opener, Tori Howard allowed just three hits with six strikeouts to earn the win in the circle. Greenwood claimed the walk-off win as Haley McAdams singled in D Parker for the only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Parker had reached on a walk to start the inning.

In the second game, it was McAdams again delivering in the clutch. With Greenwood trailing 2-1 with two outs, McAdams doubled into the left-center gap to drive in two runs for the win. McAdams' double scored Ireland Cooper and Saylor Hart.

McAdams also earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts in the complete game win.

Van Buren 4-1, Harrison 0-0

The Lady Pointers posted consecutive shutouts behind Emberline Caldwell in a 5A-West Conference sweep on Tuesday.

In the opener, Caldwell allowed just one hit and struck out 14 in the 4-0 win. Caldwell came back in the second game and allowed just two hits with nine strikeouts in the 1-0 win.

Ashlyn Michael homered and drove in two runs for Van Buren in the opening win. And in the nightcap, Riley Lowery's RBI single in the fourth inning drove in Hailey Allen.

Harrison pitcher Ryleigh Keele was also impressive in the circle. In the opener she allowed just five hits with 13 strikeouts and in the second game she was dominant again, allowing three hits with five strikeouts.

Lincoln 24-15, Bergman 0-0

The Lady Wolves (20-8) got a pair of no-hitters on Tuesday in a 3A-1 Conference doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Brinkley Moreton needed just three innings to twirl a perfect game, striking out eight of the nine hitters she faced in a 31-pitch outing.

In the second game, Amber Bryant and Z Pomeroy combined on a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Ryleigh Landrum and Kristen Rhine powered the Lincoln offense in the opener. Landrum was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Rhine was 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBI. Hannah Remington belted a home run for the Lady Wolves.

In the second game, the Lady Wolves unloaded four home runs as Rhine, Moreton, Addie Pershall and Lily Riherd all bashed balls over the fence.

Mansfield 16, Lavaca 0

Monday's big 2A-4 Conference game was all Mansfield as the Lady Tigers belted 18 hits and rode the one-hit pitching of Alyson Edwards.

Edwards went five innings and struck out 11 for Mansfield (19-3).

Edwards was also a force at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run and a double with four RBI. Brook Adams was also 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Kaylee Ward was 3-for-3 with a triple.

Prairie Grove 9, Rogers Heritage 8 (8)

Kaylee Kincaid laced an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Ivey Sparkman for a walk-off win for the Lady Tigers.

Heritage scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 8-8, forcing extra innings.

Kimber Hamilton had a big game for Prairie Grove, going 5-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Rhiannon Umfleet was 4-for-4 with two doubles, and Sparkman was 3-for-5 with four RBI. Reany White added a solo home run.

Izzy Ulepich and Teagan Holt each homered for Heritage and Karlee Earl was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Lily Humphries also belted a pair of doubles.

BASEBALL

Farmington 4, Huntsville 3

Morgan Schader's sixth-inning double helped Farmington clinch the 4A-1 Conference championship as the Cardinals rallied past Huntsville during Tuesday's game at Huntsville.

Farmington (9-8, 6-1) trailed 3-2 to start the sixth, but Zane Schmitt reached on a an error and Klayton Clark hit a single. That set the stage for Schader, who then drove in both runs with his double and gave the Cardinals the lead.

Clark also had a two-run home run for Farmington. Mason Davidson had a two-run home run in the bottom of the first for Huntsville, which took a 3-2 lead when Jude Box doubled in a run in the fourth.

Farmington now will have the top seed for the 4A-1 Conference Tournament and receives a bye to the semifinal round at Gravette. Huntsville, the fifth seed, will host eighth-seed Berryville in an opening-round game Monday.

Pea Ridge 7, Gravette 6

Carter Rockhold was hit by a pitch and drove in the winning run as Pea Ridge rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Blackhawks trailed 6-5 to start the bottom of the seventh but loaded the bases with a walk, an error and a hit batter. Johnny Lyons then walked to force in the tying run, and Rockhold was hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count to end the game as Luke Vandermolen scored.

This came after Gravette had scored twice in the top of the seventh to take lead as Cyric Day's squeeze bunt drove in Isaiah Larson, who had reached on a fielder's choice, then Holden Betz added an RBI single.

Carter Rockhold and Carson Rockhold each had two hits for Pea Ridge, while Kyle Murphy had three hits and two RBIs to lead Gravette, which still gets the conference's second seed and will play at home in a semifinal game next week.

Greenbrier 11-10, Alma 4-1

Alma's four-run first inning wasn't enough as Greenbrier went on to defeat the Airedales in the first game of a 5A-West doubleheader Tuesday at Alma.

Greenbrier scored three runs in the second and third innings to erase Alma's lead, then added two runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth as the Panthers banged out 14 hits.

Cash Wilson drove in two runs in the first for Alma.

Greenbrier also took the second game as the Panthers took the lead with four runs in the second and added two more in the third and three in the fifth. Alma scored its only run in the fourth when Avery Bowerman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Greenland 14, Hackett 4

Jack Stockton had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Greenland to a nonconference victory at home Tuesday against Hackett.

The Pirates (17-4), who have already clinched the 2A-1 Conference regular-season title, erupted for seven runs in the third inning to take the lead for good and went on to record their sixth straight game with at least 10 runs.

Greenland trailed 2-1 to start the bottom of the third but tied the game with Zach Holte's RBI double. Stockton then followed with a two-run single to give the Pirates the lead.

Greenland is scheduled to close out its regular season Thursday at Berryville, then will be the top-seeded team for the 2A-1 Conference tournament next week at Harrison.

SOCCER

Girls

BENTONVILLE 4, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0

Bentonville received goals from four different players while posting a shutout over Har-Ber.

Olivia Smith got Bentonville started with a goal for a 1-0 lead. Star Chesshir, Kayla Hurley, and Graci Jones followed with goals to compete the victory for the Lady Tigers.

SILOAM SPRINGS 8, ALMA 0

Jetta Broquard scored six goals as Siloam Springs (10-3-2, 8-0-1) defeated Alma in 5A-West Conference play.

Ellen Slater had a goal on a penalty kick and Alma (4-9, 0-9) also had an own goal.

Addison Pilcher, Vanessa Frias, Slater and Mesa Broquard each had assists.

Boys

SILOAM SPRINGS 3, ALMA 0

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team won its second straight 5A-West Conference game and notched its second straight shutout with a win at Alma on Tuesday, April 18.

Ronald Mancia scored in the 23rd minute, with the assist going to Anthony Sandoval.

Sandoval scored unassisted with 23 minutes left in the second half, and Ramon Loyo added a goal with 18 minutes left for the Panthers (3-10-2, 3-4-2). Alma fell to 1-12 overall, 0-9 in conference play.



